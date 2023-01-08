You may remember the late John Dreher as Ward 2 alderman from 1987-97.
Or as a Vermilion County Board member from 2001-15.
Or as the city’s community development manager, working with neighborhood groups and helping hundreds of homeowners get grants for home repairs.
Or as a dedicated volunteer — the Fischer Theater, Downtown Danville, the Salvation Army ... and more.
Dreher retired in 2015 and moved to Terre Haute, his wife’s hometown. He died there Dec. 18 at age 68. His plans to become active in historic preservation and homeless services were canceled by incapacitating health problems.
John and I met as freshmen at Schlarman High School in 1968. Outspoken and defiant, he was kicked out in 1969. Five high schools later, he graduated … a semester early.
I was the Commercial-News reporter who covered city hall from 1986 until 1994. As such, I got to know Alderman Dreher well. We remained friends until his death. He was intelligent, creative and funny.
One night, we were sitting through a boring Zoning Committee meeting.
“Help!” I scribbled in a note to him. “Brain cells dying at 1,000 per minute!”
He wrote back: “Congratulations! In three hours you’ll qualify to be an alderman!”
We both spent years restoring our old Danville homes. I helped him rescue stone curbing for his garden walks; he fashioned porch brackets and screen doors for us. Together, we salvaged hardware and trim from soon-to-be-demolished buildings.
I recently found scores of forgotten emails from John in my “Old Mail” file. I was to be his biographer, so he discussed his rough childhood, his love of the underdog and his contempt for anyone who considered himself extra-extra special.
When John was 11, his father died, in debt. John and his mom, who was unable to work, struggled to survive on Social Security survivor benefits of $184 a month. He described their rented Fairchild Street house as a “filthy hole.” They often lived on bread and gravy. At 13, John started busing tables at the Elks Club, earning $19 a week, plus leftover food.
He wrote about playing guitar in a rock band and living the “sex, drugs and rock n’ roll” life. He recalled his job in a homeless shelter, comforting sobbing winos and other tortured souls.
“I’m no hero and certainly no saint,” he said in a 2010 email. “All I have done is play the cards I was dealt, and it wasn’t a very good hand by conventional wisdom, but as far as I’m concerned it was aces over eights.
“It allowed me to see the world from the perspective of those without – without connections, without privilege, without advocacy ...
“Jesus of Nazareth is still my Number One hero. I still live each day of my life by one phrase for which he is credited: “Whatsoever ye do to the least of my brethren, that ye do unto me.”
I will miss you, friend.
