In 1908, Danville was an industrial, union town.
Two thousand of its 22,000 residents worked in manufacturing. It had railroad lines, foundries, brickyards, tile factories, glass factories, lumber mills, grain mills and railroad shops. Nearly 2,000 local and area men were United Mine Workers members.
Danville also was the home of U.S. Rep. Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon, the tyrannical, ultra-conservative speaker of the House. Some Republicans wanted to make him President.
In May 1908, Collier’s – a popular national magazine – did a two-part profile of Speaker Cannon. Although the author, William Hard, condemned Cannon’s politics, he was charmed by the man. The headline on the opening article read, “’Uncle Joe’” Cannon. The Veracious Chronicle of a Lovable Philistine – the Most Persistent, Unimaginative, Racy and Virile of American Politicians.”
Cannon was 72 then. But his vitality was legendary. Hard wrote that when Cannon spoke at Danville’s C & EI Railroad Shops, he leapt onto the four-foot-high speaker’s platform, showing an astonished crowd “how a young man does it.”
“His slim, solid, nervous body (is) composed of equal parts granite and whip-cord,” Hard wrote. And the old widower’s busy work schedule in Washington was legendary.
Cannon opposed reform in all its guises. Although “he has never done anything for the laboring class,” Hard wrote, “ … he understands human beings, including those who work for wages … ”
Cannon favored the spoils system, not civil service examinations. He saw public parks as frills, luxuries, not necessities, saying, “Not one cent for scenery.”
“He doesn’t want to go backward any more than he wants to go forward,” Hard said. “He doesn’t want to move in either direction … he is a stay-stiller.”
Cannon pooh-poohed aesthetics. For instance, he once suggested that additional stories be added to the U.S. Capitol building. Art was for the rich, not the working man.
Although Cannon was a millionaire, thanks largely to investments made by his banker brother, he cast himself as “a plain man from among the plain people.” He cursed, drank, bashed elites and often wore old, rumpled suits. But the farmers of his district elected him 23 times in 25 elections.
Hard noted that he was “plucky,” “shrewd” and “magnetic,” but lacked imagination – the seed of mental progress. “Works of imagination, whether legislative or intellectual, not only left him unmoved, but actually annoyed him … he is the most unimaginative man that ever rose to so high a public position in this country.”
“Joe Cannon owns himself,” Hard concluded. “He does his own thinking and his own voting. He is an absolutely self-respecting, independent legislator. He would just as soon bully and outwit the National Manufacturers’ Association as the American Federation of Labor. And he has done both.
“The fact that he is the strongest political bulwark of the plutocracy of America today is due to his personal, uninfluenced temperament.”
There would be no President Cannon. William Howard Taft ran and won.
