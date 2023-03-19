Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon (1836-1926) was a household name — a salty, combative, often comical political genius who called Danville his home.
He served 46 years in the U.S. House, including eight as speaker. He stressed self-reliance, individualism and private enterprise unfettered by federal regulations. He fought reform and the welfare state. He told the 45th Congress: “The function of the federal government is to afford protection to life, liberty and property. When that is done, then let every tub stand on its own bottom, let every citizen ‘root hog, or die.’”
In 1908, Speaker Cannon was eyed as a Republican presidential hopeful. Collier’s magazine ran a two-part profile by William Hard. This column focuses on the second installment, dated May 30.
No one had a greater understanding of how the federal government worked, Hard wrote. As a longtime member of the Appropriations Committee, Cannon exposed waste and showed “unrivaled knowledge of the money side of the national government.”
To Cannon, America defined success. After all, he and his brother started with little and became millionaires. They owned a Danville bank, real estate and the city’s streetcar, gas and electric companies.
In Congress, Cannon’s “first instinctive impulse, when he observes a new idea beginning to shoot up out of the ground, is to hurry and stamp on it,” Hard wrote. “ … He has never … allowed himself to say anything that would make the public set him to work in an agitation for a new idea.”
Typically, when passage of a reform bill was inevitable, Cannon’s opposition morphed into a reluctant acceptance, then enthusiasm. For instance, he initially opposed the Pure Food and Drug Act and federal meat inspection laws, but later claimed them as victories won during his speakership.
“The press and the President, and not Mr. Cannon, were responsible for the success of those bills,” Hard said. “ … The fact is that Uncle Joe is dead-set against all these latter-day extensions of federal authority. He has said so repeatedly.”
“In Joseph G. Cannon of Illinois the United States now possesses the most stationary political object ever exhibited within its boundaries,” he continued. “Not reactionary. That implies movement. Just stationary, fixed, embedded, like a rock in a glacier … The Republican Party has carried Mr. Cannon intact from the period of the (Eighteen) Seventies, the period when he first touched national politics at Washington, the period when the national government first began to be submerged by private interests.”
When the Illinois Republican State Committee met in Chicago in 1906, Hard wrote, Cannon gave “three minutes to acknowledging, perfunctorily, the reforms of the last decade, and then 30 minutes to getting even with the reformers.”
“You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear,” Cannon once said, “and you can’t change human nature from intelligent self-interest into pure idealism – not in this life; and if you could, what would be left for paradise?”
