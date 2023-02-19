Danville’s Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, formerly “the VA,” is marking its 125th birthday this year. We can all thank U.S. Rep. Joseph G. Cannon (R-Danville) for the gift that keeps on giving.
Cannon introduced the bill that spawned the $1.2 million “Danville Branch, National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers.” The “Soldiers Home,” as it was known, was authorized in 1897 and built in 1898-99 on 324 acres. It provided a beautiful haven for veterans disabled by disease or wounds, and unable to work. Most had served in the Civil War.
Cannon, 1836-1926, was not a veteran himself. A lawyer and banker, he served 46 years in Congress, and was House speaker from 1903-11.
“The presence of the Soldiers Home at the edge of Danville gave him a running start over any other candidate,” Blair Bolles wrote in his 1951 biography, “Tyrant from Illinois.” “Congress … passed Uncle Joe’s bill authorizing it, and most of the 2,500 old warriors living there voted the straight Cannon ticket.”
A 1903 history of the Danville branch called Cannon the “father of the Home.”
“This superb institution is an enduring monument to his forethought and active interest in behalf of the veterans of the nation,” it said. “The Danville Branch is the fourth in size and capacity of all branches.”
The Danville Branch welcomed its first resident on Oct. 13, 1898. In the early years, all residents wore blue Army uniforms and lived in 14 brick barracks buildings. The Home, then outside city limits, had its own streets, fire department, a theater, dining hall, jail, repair shops, morgue, boiler house, laundry, barber shop, greenhouse, nurses’ residence, hospital, commissary, library, bakery, chapel and gardens. Nine residences housed officers and civilian employees. There was streetcar service and a C & EI Railroad spur line.
Amusements included plays with professional actors; a brass, string and orchestral band of 25 civilian musicians; concerts, boating on Lake Franklin (later renamed Lake Clements), fishing, swimming, billiards, croquet, lawn tennis and board games. Baseball was added in 1913.
Though food, clothing, lodging and medical care were provided, many Home residents earned money working on the grounds and in the buildings. Civilians were hired as needed.
The Mess Hall, kitchen and bakery formed a world unto themselves. The main dining room, 200 feet long, had 56 tables seating 20 men each; 1,120 men were served at each meal. Two tables were set, 30 minutes apart, for each of the three daily meals. Five batches of bread and pastries, each averaging 1,600 pounds, were baked weekly. Each year, 700,000 pounds of meat and fish, plus 25,000 bushels of potatoes were served.
Thousands of Civil War veterans lived and died at the Danville Branch — clean, well housed, well fed.
As the Home’s Board of Managers explained, “The provision of the Home is not a hospital or an almshouse; it is not a charity, but a reward to the brave and deserving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.