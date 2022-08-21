In May 1965, I finally, finally, finally turned 11. As soon as the birthday cake vanished, I made a beeline to American Legion Post 51 in downtown Westville.
That’s where Boy Scout Troop 34 held its troop meeting each Thursday evening. I liked being a Cub Scout, but oh, how I longed to be a real, live, hiking, camping, swimming, green-uniform-wearing Boy Scout, with a sash covered in merit badges.
My uncle was an Eagle Scout, and his dad, my Grandfather Dawless, was scoutmaster of Troop 8 at Edison School in Danville from 1946 to 1955. Although Grand-Dad died in 1959, when I was 4, he was my hero. I loved the old stories about him and the Boy Scouts. I cherished his tattered copy of the Boy Scout Handbook, his shoulder patches, and the album of photos taken on Troop 8 camping trips to Canada, Wisconsin, Starved Rock and Portland Arch.
At age 11, I bubbled over with enthusiasm. By memorizing the Scout Oath, the Scout Law, the Scout Motto and other essentials, I earned my Tenderfoot badge and quickly moved on to Second Class. Nearly all my friends were doing the same thing. I became patrol leader of Eagle Patrol. Together, we learned to tie knots, read maps, use a compass, display flags, splint broken bones, build fires, sharpen hatchets, identify trees, spot poison ivy, dig latrines and a hundred other useful, wholesome, patriotic things.
Best of all, we had monthly campouts — to Westville Lake, mainly, but also to Raccoon Lake, near Rockville, Indiana, and Marshall Lake, near Paris. We cooked pancakes, swam, cremated hot dogs, slept in sleeping bags, played flashlight tag and fed campfires while sipping hot chocolate.
Troop 34, with about 40 members, was no-frills. We rode to campouts in the beds of pickup trucks. None of us ever attended a jamboree or spent a week at Cherokee Hills Scout Camp.
Our adult leaders were veterans, and members of Legion Post 51. Joseph “Pooch” Chmielewski was scoutmaster; assistant scoutmasters were “Catty” Serpinas and Johnny Shapuras. Pooch’s wife, Dorothy, handled the paperwork.
Older kids eventually left to become Explorer Scouts, but I stayed, becoming an Eagle Scout and junior assistant scoutmaster. I left in 1971, when I was hired as a stockboy at Ace Hardware.
Boy Scouts are still around, but membership has plunged nationally. The organization has been enmeshed in controversies in recent years. So foreign to me were the news stories about gay scoutmasters, girls joining what had been the Boy Scouts, and bankruptcy proceedings that followed lawsuits filed on behalf of men who claimed they had been molested by adult Scout leaders years before.
It’s sad, unfortunate, tragic. But I know this – the Boy Scouts taught me life lessons I never learned in school, plus skills that I use daily. “Be prepared” is still great advice.
