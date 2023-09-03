Elizabeth Keckley, a former Virginia slave, was Mary Todd Lincoln’s close friend and confidante … but later, the target of her wrath.
Keckley, a skilled seamstress, was personal dressmaker to President Lincoln’s wife. Before that, she was dressmaker to Varina Davis, wife of Jefferson Davis. Davis, then a U.S. senator, later became president of the Confederate States of America.
I recently read Keckley’s 1868 autobiography, “Behind the Scenes, or Thirty Years a Slave and Four Years in the White House.” Her revealing, sometimes critical account of her relationship with the First Lady was roundly condemned. Many private letters to Keckley from Mrs. Lincoln are quoted in the book.
Although Keckley insisted in her preface that she only wanted “to place Mrs. Lincoln in a better light before the world,” many considered her a gossip and backstabber. Mary Lincoln never spoke to her again.
Here’s a sampler:
Page 4: “Mrs. Lincoln, by her own acts, forced herself into notoriety. She stepped beyond the formal lines which hedge about a private life and invited public criticism.”
Page 5: “I have written nothing that can place Mrs. Lincoln in a worse light before the world than the light in which she now stands, therefore the secret history that I publish can do her no harm.”
Page 39: “I was surprised at (Mrs. Lincoln’s) grace and composure. I had heard so much, in current and malicious report, of her low life, of her ignorance and vulgarity … ”
Page 47: After the death of their son, Willie, President Lincoln told his wife that if she continued to grieve so, he might have to commit her to an insane asylum.
Page 57: Mrs. Lincoln urged the President to dismiss some key cabinet members and viciously criticized General Grant.
Page 65: Lincoln loved his wife, but she often “wounded him in unguarded moments.” She went on shopping sprees, secretly buying “the most expensive goods on credit” and amassing $70,000 in debt. “I must dress on costly materials,” she explained.
Page 80: “I never in my life saw a more peculiarly constituted woman,” Keckley wrote. “Search the world over, and you will not find her counterpart.”
Page 84: After Lincoln’s murder, “I shall never forget the scene,” Keckley said, “the wails of a broken heart, the unearthly shrieks, the terrible convulsions, the wild, tempestuous outbursts of grief from the soul.”
Page 89: “Mrs. Lincoln firmly believes that (President Andrew) Johnson was concerned in the assassination plot.”
Page 93: “(Mrs. Lincoln) said to me: ‘’Lizabeth, you are my best and kindest friend, and I love you as my best friend. I wish it were in my power to make you comfortable for the balance of your days. If Congress provides for me, depend upon it, I will provide for you.”
In 1870, Congress approved a $3,000 annual pension for Mrs. Lincoln. She died in 1882.
Keckley was residing at the National Home for Destitute Colored Women and Children in Washington, D.C., when she died in 1907.
