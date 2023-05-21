“Who has not felt the urge to throw a loaf of bread and a pound of tea in an old sack and jump over the back fence?” asked John Muir, 1838-1914, the pioneer wilderness preservationist.
I get that same itchy, eager feeling whenever I make plans for another hike on the Appalachian Trail. I will have just finished my latest walk in the woods by the time you’re reading this.
Things aren’t quite so simple for me as they were for Muir. There’s no wilderness at my back door, for one thing. Hitting the Appalachian Trail involves planning and packing, plus a ride on a Greyhound bus and a 16-hour sit aboard Amtrak’s “Capitol Limited.”
I have been backpacking on the A.T., as it’s known, since 1977. By completing section after section for 16 straight years, I eventually hiked all 2,200 miles of it, from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mount Katahdin, Maine. I finished at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2006.
But the trail keeps calling me back.
My trip will start with a bus ride to Chicago. I’ll then take Amtrak to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and hike north into Maryland for 30 miles, where a friend from Pennsylvania will pick me up at a road crossing. It is an easy hike, over low mountains, with plenty of natural springs that offer cold, clear, delicious water … always a refreshing, deeply spiritual treat.
For the past week or so, my battered, cardinal-red Kelty external frame backpack has been sitting in our dining room as I review, again and again, what I’ll need to take. Experience has taught me to cut every possible ounce. I’m packing only underwear, hiking pants, two T-shirts, Smartwool socks, my Illini baseball cap, and a rain jacket. The hiking shoes are low-cut, lightweight Keens.
I will be hiking four days and camping three nights. My sister, the seamstress, cut down an Army surplus sleeping bag liner for me, creating a warm little quilt with a pocket for my feet. It’s perfect for springtime sleeping. The hammock itself is a 17-year Hennessy, with rain fly and mosquito netting. It sure beats sleeping on rocky, uneven ground, or pitching a tent in mud.
On such a short trip, I won’t need much food – granola bars for breakfasts, Hershey bars for lunches, and Mountain House freeze-dried dinners. Pour boiling water into the bag, wait a few minutes, and dig in.
Boiling water is simple, too. I never burn wood. Instead, I pour an ounce of Heet automotive gas-line antifreeze into my pocket-size brass Trangia burner, strike a match and put the water on. Every morning starts with two cups of hot tea with sugar, just like at home.
A May hike in Maryland is always fun, because you meet several northbound backpackers who started in February or March, and already are half-way to Maine. Good people, great stories.
John Muir would feel right at home.
