Summer is gone and the stunning, technicolor glory that was October is a memory.
But November has a somber majesty all its own. The cornfields are stubble; nights are cold and long; skies are often leaden. In the woods, a few leaves cling resolutely to dark branches; patches of green moss accent the dry, crumpled, rustling blanket of fallen leaves. Nature seems to turn within. Living things go to sleep, only to awaken in spring.
“Every part of nature teaches that the passing away of one life is the making room for another,” Thoreau wrote in the fall of 1837.
My favorite ode to autumn appeared in The Daily Illini in 1978. “The Turning Away” was written by Maggie Brady, a University of Illinois journalism student. It reads:
The road takes my bike with it; only the wind fights this departure from civilization: It is a Southern Illinois autumn.
I stop by a twisted metal fence that holds back the cows, push my kickstand down;
‘Hello, how are you?’ No reply … I am swayed by every car that races by, but the animals seem not to notice. Some birds swoop and dart above the cows, adding to the scene.
A calf lies in the grass while its mother hovers, gently licks it. From the gravel roadside I can see the big, pink mother’s tongue as it flip-flops back and forth against the calf’s black hide.
Another calf stands and stares at me then finally turns away, unmoved, as dried leaves of corn turn away and move up, into the wind, imitating the birds, as I turn away from myself in this ride.
There is too much going on here, too much movement, too much life, too much that I cannot be a part of. The plane overhead signals my return to the incessant movement of rubber on asphalt to eye meeting tree meeting cornfield and back again.
Like a car’s windshield, my glasses are hit by tiny insects as I ride. The sky is never the same; each time I look up it’s confused and seems ready to break open, gushing forth uncertainties.
It moves back and forth between sun and gray until it finally decides on a subtle mixture of the two. The land itself wavers between green and golden; the timothy hay, dry and tall, overwhelms whatever green grass remains.
I stop again, this time on a side road, and perched on a mound of gravel overlooking a barren cornfield, I see a leaf twitch in the sun and watch as a caterpillar slowly merges and creeps along its own self-determined trail.
All things in flux, all things turning away, beating a path to their center, riding down a country road …
I return to my bike, the wind, the sun on my back, and the slow, slow turning away of the year into winter, and the self into self.
It’s November in Illinois … the time of turning away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.