Imagine this … you’ve just spent years in a seminary with a bunch of other young men studying for the priesthood. After your ordination in 1965, the bishop ships from Peoria to little Westville, Ill., at the eastern fringe of the diocese, to become associate pastor at St. Mary’s Church.
Three years later, at age 28, you are named principal of Schlarman High School in Danville. You’re the CEO, so to speak, of a school with roughly 350 students and a faculty of five priests, nine nuns and seven lay people. There are four cooks, two janitors and a secretary. The eight men on your school board are all old enough to be your dad. Four of them are priests.
Your new home is on the school grounds, in an old house that once sheltered the gardener for the Hartshorn estate. Your car is a sky blue Chevy, approximately six years old.
This is what the Rev. Kenneth L. Marchulones faced in August 1968.
Father Marchulones died July 29 in Peoria, at age 82. I knew him at St. Mary’s, when my brother and I were in his religious education class, and I was a member of his first freshman class at Schlarman. He was my principal for the next four years. He returned to Peoria, to be principal at another Catholic high school, the year after my class graduated from Schlarman.
I last spoke with him in 1976, just before I graduated from college. I called to ask if I could use him as a reference on my resume. Much to my surprise, he remembered me and we had a delightful little chat about his years in Westville and Danville.
Despite his youth and inexperience, Father Marchulones fit right in as principal at Schlarman. He was a friendly, engaging man who seemed to enjoy what must have been a challenging role. In the years immediately following the Second Vatican Council, many priests and nuns were leaving religious vocations, which created serious staffing and financial problems in Catholic schools nationwide.
And it was the ‘60s, a time of sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, women’s lib and Vietnam. A time of anti-war protests, anti-draft protests, civil rights, sit-ins, love-ins, flag burnings and bra burnings. A bit of that rebelliousness even seeped into conservative little Schlarman.
Father Marchulones was principal when boys were ordered to shorten their sideburns. When girls were called out for wearing too-short skirts. And when high school principals told chronic troublemakers to go away and never come back.
Oh, we had a “Student Concern Commission” that allegedly gave students a chance to air grievances and suggest reforms. Sideburns eventually grew longer. But we still studied our Latin. We still took four years of English. We still went to First Friday Masses in the gym. We still couldn’t wear jeans or sneakers to school, and nobody got away with sassing a teacher or a coach, ever.
Thank you, Father Marchulones. Requiescat in pace.
