“Uncle Joe” Cannon was rarely at a loss for words. But when 50,000 people marked his 87th birthday and his voluntary retirement after 46 years in Congress, even he choked up.
“I can hardly hold back the tears that come into my eyes today,” Cannon said from the Lincoln Park Pavilion 100 years ago, on May 7, 1923. His many supporters felt the same way.
“OLD GLORY WAVES, BANDS PLAY AS 50,000 PAY TRIBUTE TO UNCLE JOE,” read the front-page, banner headline in that day’s Commercial-News.
It was called the biggest birthday party in U.S. history. Newsreels shot by four camera crews were shown nationwide in movie theaters days later.
“In the hearts of the American people, that same reverence that claimed Lincoln as ‘Honest Abe’ has made Joseph Gurney Cannon ‘Uncle Joe’ to America and all the world,” U.S. Secretary of Labor James J. Davis told the Lincoln Park crowd.
“We try today in our poor, futile way to convey to Uncle Joe the breadth and depth of our appreciation of him,” the C-N’s lead editorial said. “Words are never so awkward, sentences are never so incoherent as when they deal with love … long live our own, our Uncle Joe.”
Cannon was elected to Congress in 1872, then reelected 22 times. He was House speaker from 1903-11. His Vermilion Street mansion was Danville’s showplace. He secured the Federal courthouse and the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers for his city.
What a birthday bash! Lamp posts and storefronts were draped with flags and red-white-and-blue bunting. A parade featured brass bands, hundreds of veterans, fraternal organizations, 2,500 school kids, even a stunt pilot, soaring and swooping over the crowds.
The escort committee had 1,000 members. Three U.S. senators, two Cabinet members, two governors and several congressmen came. Schools, businesses and industries closed. Everywhere, people cheered and waved blue felt “Uncle Joe Cannon Day” pennants.
Gifts included a cake with 87 candles, a bouquet of 87 roses, and a silver loving cup. After the Lincoln Park reception, ceremonies were held at the Soldiers’ Home to open the 1923 Three-Eye League baseball season. A barbeque, featuring roasted meat from a dozen cattle, was held at the old I & I Fairgrounds. Then came fireworks and a ball at the new Illinois National Guard Armory on Hazel Street.
Cannon’s birthday message, issued the day before, read:
“Friends, this demonstration of your affection is in itself compensation for my half-century of public service. The extent of my gratitude cannot be weighed or measured. To all, my heart goes out in thankfulness.
“It is good to have lived and worked with you. You are my neighbors. You are the people I have served in Congress through two generations. You are the people with whom I intend to pass the remainder of my days.
“To you, to all the people of America, from my observations of half a century, I bring this message: Have faith. Often you feel that you detect a great uneasiness, an unrest, a threatening undercurrent in this government. This is neither new nor unusual. I have learned that America will rise to meet her problems. I have learned that good will triumph over evil.
“Have faith in the government of your fathers. Show your faith by works to support that government. Have faith that right will prevail.”
Joseph Gurney Cannon died on Nov. 12, 1926, at age 90. He was Danville’s Uncle Joe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.