As the coronavirus continues to spread, many genealogy events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into a virtual event. For example, Rhonda Stoffer, president of the Indiana Genealogical Society (IGS), has posted a Corona Virus Update at https://tinyurl.com/r4j49kb to announce that the 2020 IGS conference scheduled for April 18 in Vigo County will be a virtual conference with Michael Lacopo as featured speaker.
Those who have already registered have the option of attending the virtual conference (at a reduced price) or receiving a complete refund. Visit the IGS website for more information.
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has been posting other genealogy event changes. Visit https://tinyurl.com/tnpmv5n for some of them.
FUNERALS NOW ONLINE
Eastman’s timely article, “Funerals are the Latest Part of American Life to Move Online,” at https://tinyurl.com/v38aahf, cites several articles pertaining to Americans being forced “to livestream (funeral) services and burials to help prevent the spread of the virus.” The National Funeral Directors Association has been advised by the CDC to do so. For example, an article in the CNN Business News website can be read at https://tinyurl.com/sagzajp.
BILLIONGRAVES’ IDEAS
With parents and grandparents becoming homeschool teachers because of school closures across the country, BillionGraves has posted “20 Homeschool Genealogy Ideas” at https://tinyurl.com/qmj5tk5 to add to any curriculum. What a wonderful way to make the best use of the extra time being made available during the present pandemic.
PHOTOGRAPH GRAVESTONES
BillionGraves has posted a reminder about photographing tombstones before they can be damaged — either by forces of nature or intentionally by vandals. Visit http://tinyurl.com/sxued8h and discover how to remedy various types of damage, as well as learn some helpful tips.
“Damaged gravestones mean lost history. In many cases, the damaged gravestones contain not only personal history but also community and cultural information.”
LAST SURVIVOR DISCOVERED
The BBC News has announced the discovery of “the last survivor of transatlantic slave trade” — Matilda McCrear, who died in Selma, Ala., in January 1940 at age 83. “Her rebellious life story was the last living link with slaves abducted from Africa.” Read more details of her historic story at https://tinyurl.com/shxupag.
CONFEDERATE SLAVE PAYROLLS
During the Civil War, the Confederate Army required owners of slaves to loan them to the military “to dig trenches and work at ordnance factories and arsenals, mine potassium nitrate to create gunpowder, or shore up forts.” After the war, the Federal War Records Office “arranged, indexed, and numbered the documents. … (They are) one of the few lists of slaves owned by a slave owner.” An article by Victoria Macchi in The National Archives News, at http://tinyurl.com/u3g72qa, tells of these important records. Her article includes a link to the entire collection.
FREEDMAN’S BUREAU
The names of 1.8 million emancipated slaves are in Freeman’s Bureau records. Read about these records and view a video of the Freeman’s Bureau Project at https://tinyurl.com/vhdb2v5.
