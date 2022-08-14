The remains of all American World War II casualties are interred in beautiful cemeteries around the world and Tablets of the Missing have engraved the names of those whose bodies have never been found.
The American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) is responsible for commemorating the services of the American Armed Forces through the establishment of 31 suitable memorial shrines and operating and maintaining 26 overseas cemeteries in 17 foreign countries, where almost 125,000 American war dead have final resting places and more than 94,000 U.S. servicemen and women have been memorialized on Tablets of the Missing.
The ABMC has posted a Commemorative Sites Booklet, at https://tinyurl.com/5n84tjx8, with details and photos of these overseas cemeteries. Americans can be proud of these unique tributes.
It is possible to search the register of these burials and memorials at https://tinyurl.com/2s3e78yy.
“This register includes the records for those buried and memorialized at our World War I and World War II overseas military cemeteries, along with those names on the Walls of the Missing at the East Coast Memorial, West Coast Memorial, and Honolulu Memorial. Burial information can also be found for those interred at Corozal American Cemetery and Mexico City National Cemetery. This register does not include individuals who died overseas in World War I or World War II and were repatriated to the United States for burial.”
For example, it is possible to conduct a search for all memorialized Illinois veterans of World War II. The list of 9,542 names includes last name, first name, middle initial, rank, service/serial #, branch, war/conflict, cemetery/memorial, entered from (Illinois), and unit.
The ABMC offers several services to families of those memorialized at its cemeteries. The most requested service is a photograph of the headstone or commemorative inscription on the Tablets of the Missing of the person being memorialized. Arrangements for floral decorations to be placed at graves can also be made. View all ABMC services https://tinyurl.com/5ftnrrw9.
Indiana WWII Vets Remembered
The Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines has 152 acres of graves including those of 974 soldiers and sailors from Indiana plus 679 Hoosier servicemen named on the Tablets of the Missing. David Dwiggins, a former Indiana resident but now deceased, created a project Indiana Soldiers & Sailors, aimed at reuniting the families of those servicemen with photos of either the grave marker or the name on the Tablet of the Missing. Read more of this project at http://bitly.ws/t4dF.
U.S. Veterans’ Cemetery Records Online
Links to U.S. Veterans’ cemetery records (including 9 cemeteries in Illinois and 5 in Indiana) are posted by Interment.net at https://tinyurl.com/2p99dyet. “These records and transcriptions have been left unedited for purposes of illustrating what the original records reflect.” Searches are free.
