World War II Draft Cards Provide Family Info
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted information contained in World War II draft registration cards in her “Introduction to Genealogy” series at https://tinyurl.com/3zf7k29t. There were six World War II registrations, but not all are available to researchers. Her article describes the family information in those cards and where they can be found online.
A FamilySearch wiki also describes the multiple collections of the fourth World War II draft registrations of men aged 45-64 (born 1877-1897). Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/mwkure3t and click on a link to search the index and browse the images in the collection. The following information may be found in these records: name, serial number, residence, birth date, birthplace, age, mailing address, name and address of person who will always know registrant’s address, employer’s name an address, and race.
Misspelled genealogy words listed
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted a list of Genealogy’s Often-Misspelled Words at https://tinyurl.com/2a7fepfy. For example, do you know the difference between an emigrant and an immigrant? (An emigrant leaves a country whereas an immigrant comes to a country to live there.) “You might want to save this article someplace.”
Naturalization ceremony resumed
After an absence of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Archives recently held a naturalization ceremony during which 25 new citizens were naturalized. Read the colorfully illustrated article at https://tinyurl.com/yu85sb3c.
Hispanic genealogy tips online
Nicolas Cabrera has posted “Hispanic and Southwest Genealogy Tips and Strategies, Part 10” at https://tinyurl.com/2e74x6fy. For example, did you know it was common to have two last names?
Preserve newspaper clippings correctly
A blog posted by Geni provides several do’s and don’ts on preserving newspaper clippings. “There are many good reasons to keep these items.” Learn how to do so correctly at https://tinyurl.com/yc7fpne8. For example, “Don’t laminate your clippings or use glue or tape to repair them.”
Articles detail advanced genealogy skills
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted links to 16 articles on Building Advanced Skills for conducting genealogical research. For example, #9 explains numbering systems. These articles can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yze99arf.
Historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II remembered
Patrick Madden, Executive Director of The National Archives Foundation, has posted an appropriate article on Queen Elizabeth II’s US-UK relationship through the years. Read his tribute at https://tinyurl.com/2s4m7vje.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.