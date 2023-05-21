The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has a wealth of resources for genealogists and additional materials are periodically added to these collections. The latest items are described, along with links, at https://tinyurl.com/5n99p876. The website also includes links to further information as well as contact information to NARA staff for possible assistance.
National Archives has new archivist
The National Archives Foundation has announced that Colleen Shogan has been confirmed as the next Archivist of the United States. She is also the first woman to hold this position. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/bddz6umr.
UK announces special King Charles III collection
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported on a new UK Web Collection on King Charles III at https://tinyurl.com/mrv6cydj. Links to additional information are also provided.
PERSI video helpful
The PERiodical Source Index, shortened to PERSI, is the world’s largest index to genealogical periodicals. First created by staff of the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) the collection was originally in book form but now is free online at the ACPL website. ACPL has produced a YouTube video explaining how to use this invaluable resource at https://tinyurl.com/ymsupzys. (You may wish to skip the ads.)
National Archives has WWII Japanese internment records
The National Archives has posted a helpful guide to WWII Japanese American Internment and Relocation Records at https://tinyurl.com/2p87x4zh. Learn more about these records and how to obtain copies of materials. “The records of Japanese-American internees can provide a wealth of information for researchers and family historians.”
Several Black research resources available
The Delaware Historical Society Research Library has posted a helpful booklet, “African American Resource Guide,” at https://tinyurl.com/ejpxre6x. The Contents include Manuscript Collections, Photograph Collections, Newspapers and Magazines, Oral Histories, and so much more. Note that the Table of Contents page enables one to click on a topic and be taken to that page. The guide is “meant to provide access to the various materials related to African American history held at the Delaware Historical Society.”
Penn State University Libraries’ Eberly Family Special Collections Library has launched the Black History and Visual Culture digital collection. The collection is free and “features posters, poetry and visual materials about African Americans.” Read more details in Eastman’s Newsletter article at https://tinyurl.com/yn9mxrzd.
The African Studies Center at the University of Pennsylvania has posted “Black/African Related Resources” at https://tinyurl.com/5n87jwse.
“African American Family History Research” is one of 22 Family History Guides posted by the Minnesota Historical Society Gale Family Library at https://tinyurl.com/57u9nkx3. Other guides include Adoption Research, Civil War Military Units from Minnesota, House & Building History Research, Ojibwa Family History Research, State Prisons: Historical Inmate Records, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.