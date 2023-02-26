With Presidents’ Day celebrated earlier this month, it is appropriate to study the ancestry of the US presidents and perhaps consider the lives of one’s ancestors who lived in those times. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently provides links to some of the websites having such presidential lineages at https://tinyurl.com/mr2a9urx. It is also mentioned that “probably the most scholarly resource [for presidential genealogies] is Gary Boyd Roberts’ book, Royal Descents of 600 immigrants to the American Colonies or the United States.
Eastman finds eBay helpful
Eastman’s report on his successful genealogical “finds” on eBay is detailed in his Newsletter article at https://tinyurl.com/3sjfccez. He relates how to search and possibly “find all sorts of items.”
Documents name blacks in Revolutionary War
“The Museum of the American Revolution is working to digitize nearly 200 rare documents that detail the names of Black and Native American soldiers who served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.” The documents are from private collections and are part of the museum’s Patriots of Color archive and will be available online free.“At least 5,000 men of color fought in the Continental Army, but their stories aren’t as known as they should be.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3rr5ykm5.
Slave narratives at Library of Congress
“Born in Slavery: Slave Narratives from the Federal Writers’ Project, 1936-1938 contains more than 2,300 first-person accounts of slavery and 500 black-and-white photographs of former slaves.” This online collection is available free at https://tinyurl.com/yhdfhtvk.
National Archives records identify slaves & slave holders
Claire Kluskens has written a seven-page article for the National Archives, “Federal Records that Help Identify Former Enslaved People and Slave Holders,” available at https://tinyurl.com/5hydx9dj. The website also provides helpful links including to a name search. Remember “names may not be spelled the way you expect.”
WW II candy bomber remembered
BillionGraves has posted details about Gail S. Halvorsen (1920-2021) who “became well-known for dropping candy tied to miniature parachutes from his plane to German children in Berlin from 1948 to 1949.” Read the interesting, illustrated article at https://tinyurl.com/26b868uj.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.