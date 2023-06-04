Gary Loren Sage, Gregory Allan Sage and Kelly Jo Sage were three brothers lost on June 3, 1969, along with 71 other U.S. seamen, when their Destroyer, USS Frank E. Evans, sank during the Vietnam War. Unfortunately, their 74 names were never inscribed on Washington’s Vietnam Wall for reasons that are both “contradictory and insensitive.”
The USS Frank E. Evans Association has scheduled 6 Memorial Celebrations to be held on June 3 to honor those lost 74 American Seamen. The Association’s website at https://tinyurl.com/4sdhvatf, defines its Project 74, which has a goal of having those 74 names added to the Wall. The website includes a link to a Project 74 video as well as links to home / history / gallery / friendships / happenings / contact / Project 74 / news and updates from the toolbar across the top.
From the Project 74 link is a link to a letter supporting HR 7972 that can be sent to your congressperson. It’s easy to fill in the blanks. So far 215 letters have been sent; only 185 more are needed to reach the goal of 400. Learn more at www.ussfee.org.
Also, there is a sample letter to be sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee to “urge them to support the USS Frank E Evans amendments to the NDAA” at https://tinyurl.com/ytmf8ma5.
As mentioned in a previous column, Louise Esola’s book, “American Boys: The True Story of the Lost 74 of The Vietnam War,” is truly heartbreaking and should be read by historians and concerned Americans—who should then take action and contact politicians.
National Archives posts links to WWII records
The National Archives has posted an article with links to its WW II records at https://tinyurl.com/43jbadcb. Categories include African American, Casualty Lists and Missing, D-Day, Draft Records, Electronic Records, Family History/Genealogy, Finding Aids, German Records, Homefront, Internment Records, Maps, Navy, and Photographs.
National Archives posts 1950 census info
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted a National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) article about he 1950 census including What’s Old, What’s New, and How to Search. Study this informative post at https://tinyurl.com/34bd37xx. This site also has links to previous NARA posts, as well as other useful links (e.g., US presidents in the census and Census Bureau Resources).
