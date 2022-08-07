Macy’s Wedding Planner – An Unexpected Resource
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega’s article, at https://tinyurl.com/2hdru4t3, illustrates how a department store wedding planner “may look like a marketing piece” but actually can be a source of many genealogical facts.
She offers some helpful advice. “The lesson here is that as we declutter our own home or that of a deceased family member’s estate, we need to remember that not all genealogical sources look like genealogical sources. Some look like marketing pieces or plain books, but in reality, they can hold so much more.”
Missouri offers free genealogy videos
The State Historical Society of Missouri has released a series of 12 workshop videos aimed at teaching basic genealogy. Hosted by Bill Eddleman, a professional genealogist and associate director of the society’s Cape Girardeau Research Center, each episode explores a difference resource used to locate ancestor information and trace family history. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4rrbxnjs. The series includes such topics as getting started, online resources, censuses, vital records, land records, court records, probate records, newspaper research, hidden treasures, using DNA and writing your family history.
Pennsylvania society posts resources
The Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania’s (GSP) website at https://tinyurl.com/mukk64tx posts its collections and resources for its members and also some, free, to the public.
For example, the First Families of Pennsylvania is a lineage society whose members can prove descent from a resident of what is now Pennsylvania during the years 1638-1790: Colony & Commonwealth; 1791-1865: Keystone & Cornerstone; or 1866-1900: Pennsylvania Proud. Information on this free database can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc6pa5c2. The website includes a link to an alphabetical list of approved ancestors along with location of residence and date. To apply for membership in First Families one must be a member of GSP. For more information, read the Frequently Asked Questions.
The GSP has posted “Alien Applications for Permission to Depart the United States at https://tinyurl.com/25rddeyk. “This free collection includes last names, first names, middle name, country for which non-citizen was departing and expected length of stay, in a full-text searchable table and PDFs.” The alphabetical list includes 2,577 entries.
The GSP has posted “Pennsylvania Civil War Conscientious Objectors” at https://tinyurl.com/2vv7aezt. The alphabetical list includes deposition number, forename, middle initial, surname, county and township.
Expert gives Irish research tips
Author Brian Mitchell “gives his top tips on hunting down your Irish ancestors” at https://tinyurl.com/246txye3. Researchers are also encouraged to sign up for IrishCentral’s newsletter “to stay up-to-date with everything Irish!”
The Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. has published 21 of Brian Mitchell’s books. See the publisher’s list at https://tinyurl.com/38zd5b7x.
