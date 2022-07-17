Beginners Tutorial Online
It is never too late to begin a search for one’s ancestors. The National Genealogical Society (NGS) is one of many organizations that provide help for beginning (and advanced) researchers. For example, NGS has posted a beginner’s tutorial, at https://tinyurl.com/9tef2n3j, “How to build a Family Tree.” Learn what sources can be helpful, how to record information that is found, and the variety of resources that are available. Of course, it is recommended that one joins NGS—and thus learn of even more help.
For more advanced researchers, NGS has posted “Building Advanced Skills” at https://tinyurl.com/yze99arf. The 16 advanced skills listed include Numbering Your Genealogy, Genetic Genealogy in Practice, Genealogy and the Law and Becoming a Professional Genealogist. Genealogists need to keep up the new developments in this popular hobby!
Join a genealogical society!
Did you know that the first genealogy society in the United States was the New England Historical Genealogical Society, founded in 1845? Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted an article—part of her ongoing “Introduction to Genealogy” series—called Genealogy 101: Genealogy Societies. She describes the many benefits of joining a genealogy society. Serious researchers need to take her advice and, perhaps, join several societies—on the national level, the state level, one located close to your home, and one in the vicinity where an ancestor lived. Hopefully, this article, at https://tinyurl.com/yj9ak8cr, may encourage researchers to join such groups.
Ford Heritage Vault opens for fans
“The automaker has launched a new website full of historic images and brochures that can be searched and shared by fans of the brand.” Since the website, at https://tinyurl.com/ytxcjhxa, became available it has been deluged by Ford fans—including many genealogists who have family photos of similar vehicles. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yabcutju. (Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter reported on the site’s overload at https://tinyurl.com/y2k7udn7.)
The collection “includes over 5,000 selections covering Ford’s first century, from 1903 to 2003. …The collection is being offered free for personal and media usage, but Ford retains the rights to the images for commercial applications.”
Lake Michigan’s disaster remembered
July 24, 2022 marks the 107th anniversary of Lake Michigan’s sinking of Great Lakes excursion steamer Eastland and the loss of 844 lives including 22 families. The ship never left the Chicago River dock; it rolled over at the wharf’s edge with its 2,500 passengers and crew—killing “more passengers than the Titanic and the Lusitania.” Read Susan Q. Stranaham’s article in the Smithsonian Magazine at https://tinyurl.com/eb2ny4ec.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.