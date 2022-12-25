Smithsonian Magazine has posted James L. Swanson’s poignant article about a unique Christmas card that was never sent to an intended recipient. The card has a color photo of a young, attractive couple standing next to a ceiling-height beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The year was 59 years ago – in 1963. The couple – President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie. JFK would be killed by an assassin’s bullet on November 22, 1963 resulting in “one of the nation’s darkest holiday seasons.” Thus, the card was never sent.
Read “The JFK Christmas Card That Was Never Sent” at https://tinyurl.com/32acva3j – “a fragile relic of the all too ‘brief shining moment.”
A copy of the card is at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.
Archives releases more JFK assassination documents
The National Archives recently posted 12,879 documents containing newly released information on President Kennedy’s assassination. They are available for download. Visit the National Archives website for more information at https://tinyurl.com/25rmuanm.
Genealogists should record heir own reactions to the news of that event. Tell your descendants where you were when you heard the news and how you and others reacted.
Anniversary of a “remarkable” event
It was on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1914, that “a remarkable thing happened. …It came to be called the Christmas Truce.” It was during World War I and “in the dark, muddy trenches on the Western Front…fighting paused for the Holiday”—an unofficial and impromptu cease-fire.” Read History’s story at https://tinyurl.com/ms73mbec.
Today, a memorial stands in England’s National Memorial Arboretum commemorating the Christmas Truce. It was dedicated by Prince William of England on the 100th anniversary in 2014.
Britannica also has a website with information on The Christmas Truce at https://tinyurl.com/2tm6bptn.
Links to images and videos of the Christmas Truce can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ykd9xnr2.
Christmas celebrated in early eastern US
Price Genealogy has posted an article on how Christmas has been celebrated in early eastern United States. Read the interesting details at https://tinyurl.com/3v6dymst.
MERRY CHRISTMAS, DEAR READERS!
