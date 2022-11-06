With Veterans Day approaching (on Nov. 11) it is appropriate to plan possible activities that show support of our American Veterans. The following suggestions have been made by the NSSAR (National Society, Sons of the American Revolution):
• Participate in Veterans Day ceremonies/parades
• Donate non-monetary items to organizations whose primary clients are veterans
• Visit Veterans that are home bound or in a hospital
• Place flags or wreaths on the graves of Veterans
• Take a Veteran/s on an outing such as a shopping trip, a ride in the country, attend a sporting event, host a meal at a restaurant, attend a Veterans’ Day ceremony.
National Archives digitized records tops 200 million pages
Recent National Archives News reports that the National Archives Online Catalog of digitized records now tops 200 million pages. Find links to this article and other news and videos at https://tinyurl.com/36sfyes3 . You may also wish to subscribe to National Archives press releases and other news products.
Free family tree templates online
TemplateLAB has posted 32 colorful Family Tree Templates (Word, Excel, PDF, PowerPoint) at https://tinyurl.com/2p852tpn . They include Ancestor Chart, Descendant Chart, Sandglass Diagram, Stepfamily Tree, Relationship Chart, Adoptive Family Tree Chart, and more.
Such illustrations make it easy to explain to a child his/her relationship to grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. Directions are also provided for creating a template. Note the links to other articles and templates.
Learn about US censuses
A most helpful article about US censuses taken from information in Chapter 5 of The Source: A Guidebook of American Genealogy by Loretta Dennis Szucs (Salt Lake City, UT: Ancestry Inc., 1997) can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc6xxvxw . “Few, if any, records reveal as many details about individuals and families as do the US censuses.” This article is truly timeless.
Canadian censuses are online
A Quick Guide to Finding Canadian Census Schedules Online has been posted at https://tinyurl.com/bdcruzrj . Also, did you know “the 1861 census has schedules for buildings, agriculture, manufacturers, minerals and fisheries and they are located after the personal censuses”?
Remember “the wall”?
It was 33 years ago, on Nov. 9, 1989, that the destruction of The Berlin Wall began. Many of us have memories of the 18 years’ of that wall’s history. At least 171 people were killed trying to get over, under, or around that terrible wall. Read Wikipedia’s account at https://tinyurl.com/2f6kyeej . “The fall of the Berlin Wall paved the way for German reunification.”
