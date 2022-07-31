Illinois State Archives a valuable resource
Genealogical researchers with Illinois ancestors have been taking advantage of resources at the Illinois State Archives for decades. Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Archives and a commemorative publication, “100 Years of History,” available at https://tinyurl.com/377tkm6z, documents the Archives growth—“from storing records in the basement of the state Capitol to storing records in the ‘cloud’.” Secretary of State and Illinois State Archivist Jesse White is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois.
The History includes details of IRAD, the Illinois Regional Archive Depository System, established in 1976, which “identifies, collects, preserves and maintains the records of local government agencies [and] … provides reference services through a network if seven regional depositories located on Illinois university campuses.”
The Office of the Illinois Secretary of State has posted “100 Most Valuable Documents at the Illinois State Archives” at https://tinyurl.com/4v8s5832. No. 1 Document is the proclamation creating the boundaries of St. Clair and Randolph Counties—Illinois’ two oldest counties. No. 15 Document is the first page of a muster roll of volunteers of the Black Hawk War; Abraham Lincoln’s name is first on the list. No. 98 Document abolished the death penalty in 2011.
To access the free online databases of the Illinois State Archives (including IRAD databases) visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8pv2r6.
To obtain any of the free publications available at the Illinois State Archives visit https://tinyurl.com/mr479etf.
New website: Maps of Illinois
The Maps of Illinois page at mapofus.org has a link to a list of facts about Illinois counties. The website enables one to view old atlases and map images, and check out an interactive timeline of Illinois county formation changes from 1790 through 1869.
For anyone researching early Illinois pioneer ancestors, this site can help determine if an ancestor lived in a county that underwent changes, and then help determine which county holds that ancestor’s records. Visit Maps of Illinois at https://tinyurl.com/3yjkk7er.
“Anatomy of a Union Civil War Pension File”
The National Genealogical Society has posted an article from its NGS News magazine, “Anatomy of a Union Civil War Pension File,” at https://tinyurl.com/ycyf3n8e. This five page article can be especially helpful for beginning genealogists. Pension files are “some of the best known and most frequently used research sources in the National Archives …yet … underappreciated. …All the files have common elements; yet, each file is also unique in content.”
For information on Confederate Pension Records visit https://tinyurl.com/mrajzn6z.
