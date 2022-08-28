Genealogy’s Future Predicted by Researcher
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has made some interesting predictions for genealogy’s look in 2070. It’s nice to know that he predicts that CyndisList will be hosted by Cyndi’s granddaughter. Enjoy all of Eastman’s comments at https://tinyurl.com/2p992898 –and “put a smile on your face.”
Why research ancestors?
Genealogist Desmond Walls Allen has posted some interesting articles, such as “Is family history for you?” at https://tinyurl.com/3ktmtp2z.
There are many reasons why persons decide to conduct a search for ancestors. Her other helpful articles include:
- Guide to Family History Research at https://tinyurl.com/42pe7knt.
- A Broad View of the Research Process at https://tinyurl.com/52z84urd.
PERSI has new look
PERSI (PERiodical Source Index) is a subject index to genealogy and local periodicals that was created by the staff of The Genealogy Center of the Allen County Public Library (ACPL).
Carl A. Taplin has posted helpful news, “Check out the new PERSI,” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8bdfpd. It is reported that the new website provides citations to the readily available periodical sources.
A search of the new PERSI homepage can be made at https://tinyurl.com/5ef9t8an.
There are several suggested ways to obtain copies of periodical articles including ordering from ACPL using the library’s order form (at https://tinyurl.com/y6puurru).
Harold Henderson has posted an interesting article, “What I Knew About PERSI That Wasn’t So,” at https://tinyurl.com/4tcyyd3f.
Favorite YouTube presentations
The Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana continues to provide a variety of live presentations each week and later adds the recordings of these presentations to its YouTube channel. Access these recent additions at https://tinyurl.com/v834ks67.
Marion B. Wood’s favorite YouTube videos “on climbing my family tree” are posted at https://tinyurl.com/3nux37t9 (with links):
1. Family History Fanatics – updated weekly or more often; lots of hands-on demonstrations.
2. Amy Johnson Crow – updated weekly; focuses on practical techniques, research resources, contemporary concerns.
3. Allen County Public Library Genealogy – 45-60 minute videos; variety of topics.
4. BYU Family History Library – meaty how-to including technology.
5. Genealogy TV – includes expert interviews.
A YouTube video of genealogy author Sharon DeBartolo Carmack’s interview with author Hank Jones can be enjoyed at https://tinyurl.com/38jhn2bs.
Jones’ website at www.hankjones.com includes videos of his singing on Tennessee Ernie Ford’s TV show. His books “Psychic Roots” and “More Psychic Roots” are personal favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.