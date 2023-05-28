Anyone who has an ancestor who served in the military during WWII may wish to register his/her name in the World War II Registry of Remembrances—”an unofficial compilation of public acknowledgements honoring U.S. citizens who helped to win the Second World War.” To learn more of this Memorial Registry visit https://tinyurl.com/3up53vdy.
To search the Registry visit https://tinyurl.com/64esjbkw where one can search for a full name, or a surname, or other possible criteria. For example, there are 930 individuals named/honored from Danville. This columnist is proud to have added my husband’s name (William Griffis) and photo to the registry so that members of our family and future descendants can be proud of his service during WWII.
To submit a name to the World War II Memorial Registry, fill out the form found at https://tinyurl.com/3snc32jp with Name, Rank, Branch of Service, Wartime Activity, and Hometown and submit it via the Internet or by mail. There is no fee to add a name to the Registry; however, there is a processing fee to add a photograph ($10) or to receive a certificate ($5). For more information call the World War II Memorial Processing Center at 1-800-639-4992.
74 Vietnam War Casualties NOT Named on Wall
On June 3, 1969 the Destroyer USS Frank E, Evans collided with the Australian Aircraft Carrier HMAS Melbourne and was cut in half. The forward section of the Destroyer sank in 1100 fathoms of water within two minutes. Seventy-four lives were lost; only one body was recovered; Kenneth Glines was buried in Missouri. The names of the 74 casualties have not been carved on The Wall in Washington because of a government technicality; the Destroyer was “out of the combat zone.”
Louise Esola has written a heartbreaking book, “American Boys: The True Story of the Lost 74 of the Vietnam War.” She spent years interviewing families (including Eunice Sage, who lost three sons on the Evans), reading public documents, and contacting government officials. The website of the USS Frank E. Evans Association, at https://tinyurl.com/4sdhvatf, tells of its Project 74—a continuing effort to plead with politicians in Washington to add those names to The Wall. This organization’s 2023 reunion will be September 27-30, in Springfield, IL. The website has additional information including a video and links from the toolbar across the top.
As we remember our veterans this Memorial Day, these special 74 American sailors should also be remembered.
Learn how to access veterans’ records
The VA News has posted “Accessing Veterans’ records from the National Archives or National Personnel Records Center” at https://tinyurl.com/mrt2v6sa. “The National Archives in St. Louis, MO is the official repository of millions of records for all military personnel—from all service branches—who served during the late 19th and 20th century.”
