Now that hurricane Ian has passed, those who suffered losses and life-changing experiences and are trying to put their lives “back on track,” need to take time out to include details in your family history.
In many cases, words cannot describe the devastation and personal loss. But future generations need to appreciate today’s survivors and the conditions that had to be endured.
Find women’s maiden names
One of the challenges facing genealogical researchers is determining the maiden names of the women in one’s family tree.
Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted a GenealogyBank Guide at https://tinyurl.com/yc837zz7 that is sure to be helpful in solving this problem.
Did you know that there has never been an American law that forces a woman to accept her husband’s last name? However, “before the 1970s, married women could not get passports, driving licenses, or even register to vote until they took their husband’s last name.”
Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted another related article on finding females prior to 1850 at https://tinyurl.com/23ddmp8r.
Historical newspapers can hold clues to finding and documenting your 18th and 19th century female ancestors. Her article provides details on how to look and what articles are likely helpful.
Hispanic search tips listed
The Denver Public Library has posted a helpful article, Hispanic and Southwest Genealogy Tips and Strategies, Part 10, by Nicolas Cabrera, at https://tinyurl.com/2e74x6fy. Be sure to take advantage of the links to other research help.
National Archives article posts school deaths
The National Archives has posted The Stories Behind the Names: Death at the Santa Fe Indian School, 1891-1909 (from Record Group 75) at https://tinyurl.com/3ysh45nd.
“The names of students who died at Native American boarding schools should not be buried in government files; they should be known.” It is unfortunate that more articles with stories of such students are not available.
Family fun activities listed
Be sure to check out the Fun Family Reunion Activities for All Ages at https://tinyurl.com/mrysbd68. The possibilities are endless—just keep it fun – with happy memories to be cherished forever.
