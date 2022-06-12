Illinois Archives Posts Photo Collection
Thanks to a generous grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Illinois Digital Archives website has posted the digitized collection of Eddie Winfred “Doc” Helm’s photograph collection online. Helm was the official State of Illinois photographer for almost 50 years and recorded Illinois history by photographing people and events during that time. Now, for the first time, these photos will be made available to the public online. Learn more about Helm at https://tinyurl.com/yuj4d3by. Browse the collection at https://tinyurl.com/4tvbe7f5. More photos will be added in the future.
Family photos returned
A box of family photos discovered in California have been returned to family members in Portland, Maine. How fortunate that they were not inadvertently discarded in a pile of junk. Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/2p8zp6f5.
Mathew Brady’s photos at National Archives
This year marks the commemoration of Mathew Brady’s 200th birthday. Brady is well known as one of the most prolific photographers of the 19th century, “creating visual documentation of the Civil War period.” A New York Almanack article at http://tinyurl.com/pkmczy6v, includes some helpful links.
Smithsonian Magazine shares Arlington Cemetery details
Facts of how Arlington Cemetery came to be was detailed by Robert M Poole in his book, “On Hallowed Ground,” in 2009. This information has been reproduced with permission by Smithsonian Magazine and can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9ep2js. Learn how “the fight over Robert E. Lee’s beloved home—seized by the U.S. government during the Civil War—went on for decades.”
WWI veterans remembered worldwide
Countries around the world have dedicated monuments, memorials and museums in memory of those who gave their lives in World War I. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the Smithsonian Magazine has posted online, 35 of these memorials that remember the millions who died in the Great War. “Among allies and foes, there was an overwhelming desire that such a war never be repeated.” This colorfully illustrated article at https://tinyurl.com/2sux29yx, includes memorials in Australia, Belgium, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Slovenia, New Zealand, Romania, Turkey and more. The world needs to be reminded of those sacrifices made lest history is repeated.
New Irish Lives Remembered online
The most recent issue of “Ireland’s Premier Genealogy Magazine,” Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 56, Spring 2022), is now available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/2bcyf5e9. The featured article, by Fiona Fitzsimons, is “Maureen the Scarlet-haired O’Hara’s Roots.” (It is mentioned that she has a dual heritage: Irish and Ulster Scots.)
Regular columns include Dear Genie, the photo detective, research tips (Did you know Ireland’s Valuation Office created building surveys?) and reviews of books and films. The new editor is Brigit McCone; read her article, “The Celt & The Cossack: Connecting Ukrainian and Irish Nationalism.”
