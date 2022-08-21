Portions of 1890 Census Have Survived
Although most of the 1890 Population Census was destroyed by a fire in 1921, fragments have survived “and they are very useful to researchers.” A National Archives article, at https://tinyurl.com/rsu2femj, identifies some records that exist. Also, a Prologue Magazine article in the spring 1996 issue has more information and Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter provides data at https://tinyurl.com/2p88x78b.
“Over 6,160 persons are identified in the surviving fragments of the general population census schedules for 10 states and the District of Columbia reproduced in National Archives Microfilm Publication 407, 11th Census of the U.S., 1890 (3 rolls).”
DAR honors FamilySearch
The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) recently presented the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award to FamilySearch for its preservation of the world’s historical genealogical records and providing access to helpful related resources. Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/yc36faby.
Newberry posts Black bibliography
David Thackery compiled A Bibliography of African American Family History at The Newberry Library in 1988 and an updated version was published in 1993. A 2005 version was published by Jack Simpson and Matt Rutherford and is available, free, online at https://tinyurl.com/mr3btvut. For more information contact the library’s reference desk at 312-255-3512 or write the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton, Chicago, IL 60610.
National Archives has slave, slave holder records
Claire Kluskens has posted a National Archives article, “Federal Records That Help Identify Former Enslaved People and Slave Holders,” at https://tinyurl.com/4796fpds. The article includes links to additional helpful resources.
Prologue Magazine in 2000 (vol. 32, no. 4) had an article, “The Documentation of Slavery and the Slave Trade in Federal Records,” at https://tinyurl.com/23zerjvb.
The National Archives has posted its Reference Information Paper 108, “Black History Research,” at https://tinyurl.com/mr4d6zc9. These records represent a major source for African American genealogical research at the National Archives.
1860 slaves named with slave holders
“For the 1860 slave schedules, census enumerators were instructed to provide the names of all slaves age 100 or more.” Names of these 1,570 slaves along with slave holder surnames are posted online at https://tinyurl.com/2kkxuxed. They were in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Blackstone acquires Ancestry
It has been announced that Blackstone has acquired Ancestry. The company claims that it “will not have access to Ancestry user DNA or family tree data.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2e8jdwnc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.