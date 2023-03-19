The New York City Municipal Archives has completed about 76% of its digitization of its collection of 13.3 million historical birth, death, and marriage records. Volunteers of the German Genealogy Group (GGG) have been indexing these records and they are available and searchable, free at https://tinyurl.com/ycksez26.
Previously one had to painstakingly conduct a GGG search in a specific borough of NYC (e.g., Queens, Kings, etc.) for each record type, but now a global search can be made for an individual or a surname in any or all of the databases. (The marriage results also enable a researcher to click on an icon to learn information about the spouse.)
If a record of interest is found in the global search and certificate number provided, one can then use that certificate number to conduct a search at the New York City Department of Records website at https://tinyurl.com/3bbjrexu and view an image of that certificate.
Join GGG
A membership in GGG costs $15 per year and members receive an informative Newsletter, a sample of which is available on the GGG website (https://www.germangenealogygroup.com) . Why not visit this website, learn of the many benefits of membership, and become a member!
Irish magazine available online
The most recent issue of Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 58, Autumn/Winter 23) is now available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/7ffv76jt. One does not have to be Irish or have Irish ancestry to appreciate this informative, attractively illustrated publication. Did you know that a life-size statue of John Fitzgerald Kennedy was unveiled in Bruff, County Limerick in 2019? Also, “the Bible used at Kennedy’s presidential inauguration in January 1961 was brought from Bruff to Boston by Kennedy’s maternal great-grandfather Thomas Fitzgerald.”
A wiki for genealogy
The International Society of Genetic Genealogy (ISOGG) has a free genetic genealogy wiki (encyclopedia) with “734 articles and growing.” Its mission “is to advocate for and educate about the use of genetics as a tool for genealogical research, and to promote a supportive network for genetic genealogists.”
Visit the Wiki Welcome Page at https://tinyurl.com/nhbejf3v. Scroll down to Genetic Genealogy Resources which include Kelly Wheaton’s Beginners’ Guide to Genetic Genealogy with articles, resources, videos and more.
Newberry posts African American bibliography
Chicago’s Newberry Library has an extensive collection of materials pertaining to African American family history. Jack Simpson and Matt Rutherford have posted a bibliography of those materials on the Internet at https://tinyurl.com/2p9zf77p.
They include General Sources, Special Topics (e.g., Liberia and Slave Narratives), Military Sources, and Records by Location (each U.S. state + Canada.) Appendices include Pullman employee records and Freedmen’s Records.{/div}The Newberry Library, at 60 W. Walton, Chicago, IL 60610, is free and open to the public. For more information call the reference desk at 312-255-3512.
