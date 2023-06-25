The latest issue of Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 59, Spring 2023) is available, free, at https://tinyurl.com/ev65fzmm. (Click on word, “view.”)
Included in this issue is an article on the ancestry of Bruce Springsteen, who descends from Christopher Gerrity and his wife, Catherine Kelly, who were married in 1827 in county Kildare, Ireland. Donna Rutherford’s article, “Unlocking Secrets With DNA: My Unexpected Result,” tells how she solved a mystery she didn’t know she had. Other articles, queries, and a Genealogical Publishing Company book excerpt (Brian Mitchell’s A New Genealogical Atlas of Ireland) are sure to be of interest to anyone interested in Ireland—whether a genealogist or not. Previous issues of Irish Lives Remembered are also available.
World War II Had Ghost Army
It wasn’t until the 1990s that the 50-year secret was revealed. “The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops were a deception-based unit of around 1,100 men who worked together to create elaborate ruses in the final year of World War II.” What came to be called “The Ghost Army” consisted of men who “worked together …to help fool German forces about the true numbers and movements of U.S. troops. Inflatable tanks, fake transmissions, invented dialogues, fake prop convoys, and false sound effects (e.g. noises of tanks driving, banging and hammering) were all intended to fool the enemy. Findagrave has posted an article with additional information on these deceptions at https://tinyurl.com/2p94bbar. Readers’ comments include additional references. Several veterans whose gravestones identify them as having been in the ghost army include Alvin Louis Shaw, George Rebh, Alfred “Spike” Berry and Al Albrecht.
To learn more about The Ghost Army visit https://tinyurl.com/bdfj9cbp.
Locate veterans’ gravesites online
The National Cemetery Administration has posted a Nationwide Gravesite Locator (NGL) at https://tinyurl.com/yc2shrpr. For example, a search for the gravesite of Albert Porter did result in several veterans with that name, including my Albert Porter, who is buried in the Danville National Cemetery.
However, if the NGL website does not identify the gravesite of a specific individual there is another option. Visit the findagrave website at www.findagrave.com. For example, the gravesite of WW II veteran, Robert Feistel, was not identified in the NGL database. However, findagrave did locate him at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Digital camera’s photos survive 13 years underwater
When Coral Amayi’s digital camera was accidentally lost in a Colorado river in 2010 she “was devastated” and gave up trying to find it. Recently a Colorado fisherman found the camera sticking out of the mud along that river. Believe it or not, it was possible to pull the photos off the camera’s memory card and find the camera’s owner. Read Smithsonian Magazine’s happy-ending story at https://tinyurl.com/5249rdpv.
