The National Archives has announced that recently released documents pertaining to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mrxxvv8u . This website also has links to FAQs (frequently asked questions) as well as the Warren Commission Report. Since April 15, 2023, 2,672 documents have been released.
Indiana WW II vet’s remains return home
The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams, of Dana, Indiana, who died in France during World War II, have been identified and will be returned home to be buried, according to a CBS News Report posted at https://tinyurl.com/2kxcv4ze . According to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Adams had been assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 445th Infantry Division. (The report includes more information including Adams’ photo.)
Megan Smolenyak’s research helped identify Adams’ next of kin. Read her June 7 Genealogy Roundup report in her Honoring Our Ancestors newsletter at https://tinyurl.com/ytxj2xvv .
U.S. politicians had slaveholding ancestors
A Reuters examination found that “President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president—except Donald Trump—are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and …Barack Obama.” Read “America’s family secret” in the NBC News article at https://tinyurl.com/3fsdh5mp . The statistics are surprising.
Tony Burroughs, a genealogist who specializes in helping Black Americans trace their ancestors, adds that “there are millions of Americans who are descendants of enslavers as well.”
New tool to save Cherokee language
The Cherokee language, like many indigenous languages, is in danger of being lost . However, a group from Northeastern University and members of the UKB (United Kheetoowah Bank of Cherokee Indians) are working to preserve their language. Read an interesting article about this project at https://tinyurl.com/tw33cdhv .
1950 census data leads to other research
The New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) has posted a helpful 1950 Federal Census Worksheet for genealogists at https://tinyurl.com/4pbr37j5 . Every question on the 1950 census, when answered, leads researchers to search for other records. This worksheet lists those other records to search.
For example, the first census question, “name of street, avenue, or road,” suggests a “search for town/city/county maps, fire insurance maps, newspapers, National Register of Historic Places.”
Also, question 13, “What State or Country was the person born in,” suggests a “search for birth record, baptismal records, immigration records, passenger lists, other census records.”
It would be helpful to print a copy of this worksheet and record answers to specific questions and then follow up with suggested research.
