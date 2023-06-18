This year is the 160th anniversary of the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation. President Lincoln signed the document on January 1, 1963, and on June 19, 1865, two and a half years later, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were now free. Thus, June 19 has come to be known as Juneteenth, a combination of June and nineteenth. June 19 is also called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day. According to a National Archives Foundation post, at https://tinyurl.com/my22axhb, Juneteenth “is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.”
History of passport photos interesting
Natasha Frost has written a fascinating article for Atlas Obscura, available at https://tinyurl.com/255p2bv7, that mentions that “photo-based identification had a somewhat unusual start.” Some of the early “rules” would be laughed at today.
“The notion of a single passport for a single person was also a later one. Deep into the 1930s, married American women were footnotes in their husband’s passports, listed simply as, ‘Mr. John Doe and wife.’ Single women were entitled to their own passports, which they could use to travel alone, while married women could not use the document without a husband present.”
Women have “come a long way.”
Search Minnesota records online
Minnesota has posted its People Records Search at https://tinyurl.com/56ymjh8k where one can search Minnesota Birth Records (1900-1934), Death Records (1904-2001), State Census (1849-1905), Veterans Graves Registration (1857-1975), and World War I Gold Star Roll (1915-1921). It is possible to search for a surname resulting in a global search in all the collections.
Pennsylvania Archives digitizes historic postcards
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported “the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has completed a multi-year project, digitizing a collection of 23,260 postcards into an archives anyone can use ranging from the 1800s to the 1970s. …[They] showcase some of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/49ntduxh to view the images of vintage business advertising, highways, monuments, battlefields, and more.
Arlington Cemetery removing Confederate memorial
New York Almanack has posted an article, “Arlington National Cemetery Removing Confederate Memorial,” at https://tinyurl.com/5n98cwve. “The memorial, located in Section 16 of the cemetery, is expected to be dismantled and the bronze elements relocated, while the granite base and foundation remain in place to avoid disturbing surrounding graves.” Researchers should be aware of the controversial history of this Confederate memorial.
