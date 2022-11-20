The long overdue Native American Veterans Memorial was recently dedicated in Washington D.C. “Indigenous people have served valiantly in every major conflict, every capacity, every generation since a formalized military was raised in 1775 for what became the Revolutionary War.” Read the Smithsonian Magazine article about the memorial and the special event at https://tinyurl.com/2ax7dk6s .
National Archives posts top military stories
The National Archives has posted an article with links to 11 military stories honoring this country’s veterans at https://tinyurl.com/bdd5ak2 . For example, “The Rediscovered Life of the Lost Soldier of Chickamauga” tells the story of High Thompson, the veteran with the largest Civil War pension file found in the National Archives to date. There is also a link to “Genealogy Research in Military Records,” which can be accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/4pmrkbsj . Other articles are equally helpful and interesting.
Newspapers aid research
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted an article, “How to Trace Your Veteran Ancestor,” at https://tinyurl.com/ymfvj2um . She shows how newspapers helped her find information on a World War I veteran. She writes, “Think of older newspapers as the Facebook of their time.”
WWII Brit vet buried
“Private (Pte) Herbert Greaves, a 28-year-old who served with 6th Battalion The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI), was buried with full military honours.” Read the interesting account of the finding of his remains and their eventual identification at https://tinyurl.com/bd4ya95t .
How to compose an obituary
The newspaper, The Buffalo News, has posted an Obituary Submission Form at https://tinyurl.com/33s56pcf . Although intended for submitting information to that newspaper on a famous deceased person, the form can be a guide for providing essential information on any deceased person.
It is wise to check with the newspaper for which the obituary is intended. Today most newspapers usually require a fee for death announcements (considered paid advertising), so brevity is recommended. Therefore, during a mourning period any next of kin would find it helpful to be reminded of possible topics to be considered.
Why not compose an obituary for yourself? Your next of kin would probably appreciate it.
Winston Churchill’s mother’s story online
Melissa Davenport Berry has posted an article online that compares the mother of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, American-born Lady Randolph Churchill, to the fictional Countess of Grantham in the series “Downton Abbey.” Read her interesting article at https://tinyurl.com/2s4ap4ss . (Had you heard she had a tattoo on her wrist?)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.