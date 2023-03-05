Although Presidents Day is past, it really is never too late to learn more about America’s presidents. In fact. Laura Clark has written an article for Smithsonian Magazine, “There is no such thing as Presidents Day” (on the federal level, officially) which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4zvekazu.
A My Heritage blog has an interesting article about four presidents’ families on the 1950 census (Biden, Trump, Obama, and Clinton) at https://tinyurl.com/yu6982b7. “There’s a wealth of information you can glean from U. S. census records about people living in the United States more than 70 years ago! What can you learn about your own family members?”
Ten Facts About Our Presidents, at https://tinyurl.com/57hskr29, has some little-known presidential details. For example, do you know which four presidents received the Nobel Peace Prize? And did you know that President Tyler had 15 children?
Learn to research Italian ancestors
Read the FamilySearch blog at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hu7tj to learn how to research one’s Italian ancestors. The website also offers links to helpful Italian – related articles.
Ten pointers for Irish research
Irish Central Contributor Jannet L. Walsh “shares the tips and tricks she’s learned from researching her own Irish genealogy over the past decade” at https://tinyurl.com/49ayff4v. The website includes a link to a video on researching Roman Catholic ancestors. Walsh has an interesting website at https://JannetWalsh.com.
Birth records CAN be found
Family History Daily has posted “Six Uncommon Places to find a Missing birth Date for Your Ancestor” at https://tinyurl.com/3h3y6awc. Also read Barb Bauer’s suggestions for locating cause of death information.
Many Canadian records online
Anyone with Canadian ancestors would be wise to visit the FamilySearch Wiki website at https://tinyurl.com/v7ec8sr9 which lists Canadian genealogy records that can be found online. Some sources are subscription-based websites but all FamilySearch sites are free. The records include vital records, census, biographies, business records, cemetery records, church, court, directories and more.
More information on the FamilySearch Research Wiki at https://tinyurl.com/7pbumd4e tells of over 105,000 articles about locations, records and genealogy methodology.
Be sure to read about the BLUE BUTTON hint.
