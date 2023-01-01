Smithsonian Magazine’s article, “What Happens to Santa’s Letters?” is posted at https://tinyurl.com/ynu8vamz and happily reports, “Letters with postage and an address of the North Pole or Santa Claus are usually routed to one of 15 regional post offices that participate in Operation Santa.” Santa has many volunteer helpers. Operation Santa got its start in Santa Claus, Indiana in 1914. The details of this project are worth noting.
New York Almanak has posted some charming examples of children’s letters to Santa at https://tinyurl.com/49z8cmyb. (For example, “Don’t come down the chimney for we keep a fire; use the front door.”)
Project to list worldwide Holocaust memorial monuments
A new digital database has been launched: Worldwide Holocaust Memorial Monuments. It is to be an online resource that will create a comprehensive digital inventory and history of Holocaust monuments worldwide—estimated to be in excess of 10,000. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter first reported this event at https://tinyurl.com/bddfew8z. More details can be read at https://tinyurl.com/ye4ufsbx.
Newsletter posts stories of WWI
The December 2022 issue of WWI Dispatch can be read/downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/yk5h9zjf . The articles are sure to interest anyone interested in military stories of WWI including native Americans, intelligence activities, espionage, love stories, and more. For example, read “New London Harbors a German Submarine During WWI – Who Knew?”
Another unhappy DNA test result
This column has advised AGAINST DNA testing for personal privacy reasons, but unhappy family relationship surprises can also be a reason for not testing. A recent article in Newsweek Magazine, at https://tinyurl.com/ew5re3bs , illustrates such an outcome. Many families have family secrets. Anyone who insists on taking DNA tests should be prepared for unexpected family revelations.
Genealogy projects for January
Ancestral Findings has posted a list of genealogy projects for January at https://tinyurl.com/ykst9rtx Actually the projects could be for any month of the year but choosing a new project may be the incentive needed to give your research a boost.
Scholarship application online
The Richard S. Lackey Memorial Scholarship “is awarded annually to an experienced researcher active in a paid or volunteer position which directly benefits the genealogical community.” Information on the scholarship, as well as an application, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mtyv4h6v. The deadline for filing is Jan. 31, 2023.
Graves in Wabash, Lawrence counties posted
The cemeteries of Illinois’ Wabash Valley are posted at https://tinyurl.com/56svj5rn and can be searched within a single cemetery or for a name or surname in all the cemeteries in Wabash and Lawrence Counties. A brief biography may include dates, residence, parents, spouse, and children as well as -names of those buried. There is also a link to recent obituaries at local funeral homes.
