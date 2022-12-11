The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) in Fort Wayne, Indiana is second in size only to the LDS (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Genealogy Center’s free databases, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, can be retrieved at https://tinyurl.com/zskjx5ff . They include Microtext Catalog, African American Gateway, Allen County, Indiana Resources, Family Bible Records, Family Resources, Genealogy Center Surname File, Indiana Resources, Native American Gateway, Other States Resources, Our Military Heritage, Periodical Source Index (PERSI), and Community Album.
ACPL also publishes a free weekly newsletter with helpful genealogy articles. For example, the Nov 30 issue has articles on Polish/East German research, adoption research, and more. A link to the Index of recent Genealogy Gems Newsletters is at https://tinyurl.com/bdzx5ehm. To subscribe to the Newsletter, go to https://tinyurl.com/su67bu97.
Many US Congressmen Owned Slaves
The Washington Post “has compiled the first database of slaveholding members of Congress. …More than 1,800 congressmen enslaved Black people.” These slaveholders “represented 40 states, including not just the South but every state in New England, much of the Midwest, and many Western states.” For example, there are 15 congressmen listed in Illinois. Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/3seba6vj.
The alphabetical list, at https://tinyurl.com/3seba6vj, includes name / state / start date / end date / Congress number. One can search by name or state. (Click on Stephen Douglas for more interesting details including his Springfield, IL statue controversy.)
“This database helps provide a clearer understanding of the ways in which slaveholding influenced early America, as congressmen’s own interests as enslavers shaped their decisions on the laws that they crafted.”
A related article describes the Coles family’s claims to uranium-rich land in Virginia at https://tinyurl.com/ahjz6rah.
Work started on 1960 census
The 1960 Federal Census will be released on April 1, 2032 and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has already started to get ready. The task ahead is monumental. Whereas the 1950 census was on 6,373 rolls of microfilm, there are 41,000 rolls of film for the 1960 census when the US population was 179,323,175. Read NARA’s blog post at https://tinyurl.com/33f2jv4r.
Free DNA tests for holocaust survivors
The New York-based Center for Jewish History is launching a DNA Reunion Project offering DNA testing kits free to holocaust survivors through an application on its website. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/52x92yfs.
WWII Estonian refugees in database
The Institute of Historical Memory is establishing a database of about 80,000 Estonians who escaped their country in WW II and fled to Sweden and Germany. Read about the database at https://tinyurl.com/8jtrhscz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.