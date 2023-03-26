Joan Champ’s story, “Shattered Lives: British Home Children in Prince Edward,” found at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z98aa, tells of three Mahoney children born in London’s slums and sent to a workhouse and then to Canada. Scroll down at this website for additional stories in Champ’s series about the 70 British children sent to St. Patrick’s Catholic Orphanage in Prince Albert between 1901 and 1907.
In the US, between 1854 and 1929 an estimated 200,000 orphan children in New York City were transported via “orphan trains” to farm families in the Midwest. Many of them had happy lives and many of their stories can be found at https://tinyurl.com/35ay7ksw. The Orphan Train Heritage Society of America has a website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8veuys with more information.
100 “best genealogy sites”
A website called Feedspot has posted a list, 100 Best Genealogy Blogs and Websites, at https://tinyurl.com/34ettsky. The site is recommended by genealogist Paul Chiddicks. “Find information on genealogy research tips and techniques, advice, resources, stories and more by following top genealogy sites.”{/div}Also, visit the site’s home page for links to databases in other categories and countries.
“Feedspot has a team of over 50 experts whose goal is to discover and rank blogs, podcasts, and youtube channels in several niche categories.” Read more about Feedspot at https://blog.feedspot.com/about_lists_and_ranking.
Find your missing females
March has been designated as Women’s Family History Month and thus now is a good time, according to genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega, to research those women in our family tree. Read her advice at https://tinyurl.com/bdh5ktvb. For example, how does one find females in old newspapers?
Irish research tips
The Internet offers helpful tips on researching Irish ancestors, For example, Gayle Olsen has posted Irish Ancestry at https://tinyurl.com/s3fvdef4. “Discover images, maps, articles, census data, and more.” Also be sure to visit the “explore more” links on the right hand side of the page.
Jannet L.Walsh has posted “Top 10 pointers to launch Irish genealogy search” at https://tinyurl.com/49ayff4v . Learn how to hunt “for any artifacts ancestors left behind decades and hundreds of years ago.” Also a non-Irish tip, she provides a link to how to find a military grave in the US (by searching National Cemetery Administration records.)
Queen Camilla happy with ancestor’s photo
An amateur historian was thrilled to receive a thank you letter from Queen Camilla for the photo he’d found on eBay of her great-great grandmother. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yy6h6ma8.
