FamilySearch International, the largest genealogical organization in the world, continues to expand and enhance its genealogical collections. Be sure to read “What to expect from FamilySearch in 2023” at https://tinyurl.com/2p9f68zn. For example, the world’s largest genealogical conference, RootsTech 2023, will be held March 2-4 and registration is now open.
It should be noted that several genealogical contests are giving away free RootsTech passes. Visit the ConferenceKeeper.org website, at https://tinyurl.com/2jevebd2, and scroll down the list of links to contests awarding that prize. Also, keep scrolling down that list and find a link to the writing contest offered by the Illinois State Genealogical Society (with a $500 prize for a Quarterly article. Deadline is Nov. 1.)
DNA used to study recent murders
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has explained how DNA testing results were used to learn the murderer of the four university students in Idaho at https://tinyurl.com/38mtmhjy. Also, Cece Moore, genetic genealogist and founder of DNA Detectives, has written an article for The U.S. Sun that offers more information at https://tinyurl.com/5986d2c2. “Moore did not work on the Idaho case, but has helped law enforcement solve more than 240 crimes.”
‘I’m my own grandpa’
There are many researchers today that are too young to remember a popular song written in 1947, “I’m My Own Grandpa.” Eastman reminds us of the words, “reportedly inspired by an anecdote that Mark Twain related in a book, proving how a person could become his own grandfather,” in a recent article which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2skjw6ez. Enjoy!
Photos of all Vietnam vets on wall
It took more than two decades to complete the Wall of Faces Project that gathered photos of the more than 58,000 U.S. military service members who died in the Vietnam War and are named on the online Wall of Faces. Eastman’s recent article told of the project at https://tinyurl.com/yjd698uu. Also read an article in The Christian Science Monitor web site at https://tinyurl.com/2y6zkp3f and conduct a search.
Use the Social Security Death Index
Not much is mentioned about the Social Security Death Index (SSDI) since 2014 when privacy restrictions were enacted. Nevertheless, it is still a valuable database of people with Social Security numbers whose deaths were reported to the Social Security Administration, mostly between 1962 and 2014. Katie Rebecca Garner has written an article, posted at https://tinyurl.com/y6tkx5hf, that provides tips for finding and using this important resource. “The SSDI is the closest thing the U.S. has to a national death index.” The facts you can find in the SSDI include the deceased name, date of birth, date of death, age at death, location at which Social Security card was issued, last known residence, and location of last benefit.
To conduct a search at FamilySearch.org, free, visit https://tinyurl.com/rrdt4wbw.
