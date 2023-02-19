Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted a reminder to genealogical societies to plan for the future. Citing examples of railroads, newspapers and Apple, he has illustrated how companies come and go but need to keep up with the times. He offers several suggestions of actions that genealogical societies should consider if they intend to be successful. Read his important editorial at https://tinyurl.com/ysk9rnhs.
“Brick wall” ancestors CAN be found
Genealogist Elizabeth Swanay O’Neal has posted 10 strategies for researching those hard-to-find (called “brick wall”) ancestors at https://tinyurl.com/yck9nbkt.
For example, it might be helpful to “look for ‘holes’ …places where information is missing, undocumented, or simply does not make sense.” Also note some good advice: “Do not try to solve your brick wall research question with DNA alone.”
Take advantage of several links to other resources provided in this article.
Plan research at the FamilySearch Library
Researchers planning to attend RootsTech 2023 in Salt Lake City next month (March 2 – 4) probably will take time to visit the FamilySearch Library while there. Roberta Estes has posted a helpful explanation of research tools available there at https://tinyurl.com/2x4d2b2r. Readers’ comments are also useful.
Estes is a genealogist, a professional scientist, and author of “DNA for Native American Genealogy.”
“When in Salt Lake City, the Family History Library, now called the FamilySearch Library, is THE place to go for research.”
Free DNA kits for Holocaust survivors
Ancestry.com is donating 2,500 DNA kits to Holocaust survivors or their children (who have never DNA tested before) to possibly find relatives they didn’t know they had. This program, called DNA Reunion Project, is under the auspices of the Center for Jewish History in New York City. Read more, including how to apply for the DNA kit, at https://tinyurl.com/3fnev4tp.
US has hundreds of Black history projects
A free, searchable directory for online history projects that can help further Black History research has been established at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ja2hv . For example, there are 8 such projects in Illinois including the Zinn Education Project, Massacres in US History, is “a listing of many of the massacres that have occurred throughout the history of the US.”
Find genealogical clues at home
Beginning genealogists, as well as those more advanced researchers, need to be aware that many family clues can be found where least expected—right at home. Ancestor Hunt has posted “64 Genealogy Items to Collect from Your Home” at https://tinyurl.com/47bvchh3. These items may “trigger memories that you will want to capture.”
