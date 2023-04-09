Annie Moore was Ellis Island’s first immigrant arrival in 1892 and her story continues to be told by genealogist Megan Smolenyak (at https://tinyurl.com/yckjtsbd) and others (such as a CNN website at https://tinyurl.com/m9mhae48).
“There are statues of her in Ireland and at the historic US site. A teacher and professional singer in Ireland even claims to be her cousin—a first cousin three times removed. And Annie now has a tombstone. Enjoy reading her tale!
Millions of photos heavily guarded
The Bettmann Archive in Boyers, Pennsylvania is the world’s most heavily guarded photo archive.
Managed by Getty Images, the archive has about 11 million images “including photos of Marilyn Monroe, the moon landing, and Albert Einstein.”
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y2fnazdt. “Only 250,000 images have been digitized and uploaded to the Getty Images site [and are] accessible to anyone through gettyimages.com, as well as by request through the sales team.”
The Bettmann Archive is housed in a former limestone mine, part of a network of secure facilities operated by Iron Mountain.
Queen Victoria’s family tree online
Queen Victoria had royal descendants in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Spain, and “with nine children, 42 grandchildren, and 87 great-grandchildren, she more than earned the title ‘the grandmother of Europe.’”
Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/kk5dbjkf.
Also, some little-known facts about her life are posted at https://tinyurl.com/2p87cjmx. For example, her first name was not Victoria, and she survived a number of assassination attempts.
Scotland’s research guides posted online
National Records of Scotland has posted links to Research Guides A-Z including Wills and Testaments at https://tinyurl.com/sbw4xhwu and Researching People at https://tinyurl.com/ykexr58r.
“Thousands of researchers use the National Records of Scotland (NRS) each year to carry out research.” The NRS Research Guides should help.
National society posts tips
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted 9 tips for starting a family history at https://tinyurl.com/2p86a7fn.
NGS has its headquarters at 6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 810, Falls Church VA 22042-2318; phone 1-800-473-0060.
Federal government has new rules
Judy Russell (The Legal Genealogist) has posted a “breakthrough for medical genealogy” at https://tinyurl.com/5n7nuunf.
Instead of closing medical records forever, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “opens medical records 50 years after the patient’s death.” Read her complete announcement for more information.
Visit Jewish Roots Project website
The Jewish Roots Project collects information and resources to assist building and documenting Jewish Genealogies.
Read more about its mission and goals and other Jewish Roots resources and related projects at https://tinyurl.com/m8smtr28.
