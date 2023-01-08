FamilySearch International, the largest genealogical organization in the world, has posted its 2022 Genealogy Highlights at https://tinyurl.com/3y9wm9t9 and the list is worth noting. For example, FamilySearch.org added billions of new, freely searchable records for researchers worldwide. RootsTech 2022 had more than 3 million participants during the 3-day event. Also, the FamilySearch Wiki posted its 100,000th research article. Take time to learn more about these accomplishments and new product features.
FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Critic cites genealogy’s “twisted roots”
Maya Jasanoff, “a critic at large,” has posted an interesting article, “Our Obsession With Ancestry Has Some Twisted Roots.” At https://tinyurl.com/mr2a2t4n. Learn how various cultures have dealt with ancestry and its “profound ramifications.”
Library of Congress provides research guides
Subject specialists at the Library of Congress have prepared Research Guides for researchers in a variety of topics. These include:
• Family History for Kids at https://tinyurl.com/mnhktcrk.
• Hispanic Origins in the United States: A Guide to Local History ad Genealogy Sources at https://tinyurl.com/kwh7mcuw.
• Indentured Servants, Apprentices, and Convicts: Finding Family Histories at the Library of Congress at https://tinyurl.com/33vfhvve.
• Native Americans: Resources in Local History and Genealogy at https://tinyurl.com/ytvencpz.
• Paleography: Interpreting Handwriting in Genealogical Research at https://tinyurl.com/yc5b94aa.
• Portuguese Origins in the United States: A Guide to Local History and Genealogy Sources at https://tinyurl.com/5n8y6vya.
A complete list of Research Guides to the Library’s collections, 82 subjects in all, can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/bvtk5zrt. Not all are genealogy related. There is also a link to A-Z Database List (a “full list of databases the library subscribes to, including trial access.”)
“More online guides covering other Library of Congress collections are available via the LC Bibliographies, Research Guides and Finding Aids page.” Researchers may view FAQs or use the online form to ask a librarian for help.
Do you know 10 facts about every ancestor?
Family History Daily has posted a list of 10 things you should know about every ancestor on your family tree at https://tinyurl.com/4m83h5cc. For example, the obvious facts are birth, marriage, and death. The others on the list are important too. This would be a good time to plan future research.
Archives has stories of deaths of Indian School children
Stories of tragic deaths of children of the Santa Fee Indian School are preserved in an essay for the National Archives, which can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/3ysh45nd . These children should not be forgotten. “It is important that we confront the legacy of the at least 25 children laid to rest at the Santa Fe Indian School.”
