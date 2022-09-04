FamilySearch Continues to Digitize Ukrainian Archives Data
Russia has been attempting to destroy Ukraine’s valuable historic documents, but FamilySearch is trying to digitize such documents before all are lost. Read an update on these efforts at https://tinyurl.com/mr2sw88j. Readers’ comments are also worth noting.
Archives guide posted online
Do you know the difference between an archives and a library? First-time archives users as well as scholars who have already conducted research in archives would find this guide helpful: Using Archives: A Guide to Effective Research (in pdf), at https://tinyurl.com/2e2mnw9j. For example, topics include “Requesting materials remotely” and “Planning to visit an archives.”
Also this website provides a link to the Smithsonian Institution Archives which is the record-keeper of its 19 museums and nine research centers. Visit https://tinyurl.com/f7fmvcn7 and click on the link to search Smithsonian collections.
Have you searched NUCMC?
NUCMC, pronounced “nuck-muck,” the National Union Catalog of Manuscript Collections, is a free cataloging program operated by the Library of Congress (LOC) which allows a search of manuscripts in archival repositories throughout the United States. Read the LOC post at https://tinyurl.com/5a6t26ny. Also read the LOC article, “About searching manuscript collections” at https://tinyurl.com/2p852r69.
Also, genealogist Paula Stuart Warren has posted a blog about NUCMUC and “missing manuscript locators” at https://tinyurl.com/ytw4cyv7.
Worldcat explained
Anyone who is not a librarian may need to know about librarians’ essential resource called WorldCat. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mrz54w3a and learn more. “There is no deeper catalog for finding historic newspapers, church histories, wills, manuscripts, maps, and other important documents in the world’s libraries.”
Visit Worldcat’s homepage at http://www.worldcat.org which has links to printable bookmarks, answers to common questions and more.
Eagle Scouts set new photo record
Eagle Scouts in Colorado set a new record for the most photos taken during a BillionGraves Eagle Scout Cemetery Project. The previous record was just over 31,000 photos. The new record is 59,349 photos. Read details of this accomplishment at https://tinyurl.com/42skp92n and perhaps encourage a local Eagle Scout group to take on a similar project.
Why French sundial found in Indiana field?
The National Museum of American History recently posted a blog, “How did a French pocket sundial end up buried in a field in Indiana?” Readers may be surprised to learn of that sundial’s connection to Dr. Elisha Cannon who moved to Illinois and whose son, Joseph, was a friend of Abraham Lincoln. Read the article at https://tinyurl.com/yksr7ux6.
Make money from genealogy
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently posted an article about making money with genealogy at https://tinyurl.com/338cxad3. He does add, however, that “very few of these positions will provide riches [but] …whatever the income, it certainly beats a 9 to 5 job down at the local factory.”
