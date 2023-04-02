Hundreds of millions of new, free, searchable genealogy records were added to FamilySearch’s collections in 2022. Millions more were added to over 100 more new collections from archives all over the world. U.S. tops the list, with over 114 million records added in 2022. Read more details of this monumental achievement at https://tinyurl.com/59kycfyr .
FamilySearch also offers genealogical researching advice. For example, learn some “advanced strategies for searching historical records” at https://tinyurl.com/yckjrs5m . Be sure to click on “what’s new at FamilySearch” for links to other helpful information.
North Carolina’s land records now online
Judy Russell (the “legal genealogist”) has posted information that will be important for anyone with North Carolina ancestors. North Carolina’s land records have been digitized and are now available online: “1.2 million images of original documents associated with all 200,000 North Carolina land grants.” Read her good news at https://tinyurl.com/5x8wymet .
Death certificates examined
Gena Philbert-Ortega’s article, “Anatomy of a Death Certificate,” at https://tinyurl.com/3n9btezw , explains how to get the most information available in those documents. “They are more than just dates.” Her case studies make the article even more appropriate.
Canada’s 1931 census to be released June 1, 2023
Just as the 1950 US census was released a year ago today, Canadian researchers are looking forward to June 1 this year when the 1931 Census of Canada will be available to all—all 234,687 pages. Read Canada’s News Release at https://tinyurl.com/mphxckzn . Genealogist Gail Dever has also posted this information at https://tinyurl.com/yc6ayjtd . “The images and indexes will be available online for free.”
It is important to note that FamilySearch has posted an important article, “Canada Online Genealogy Records,” at https://tinyurl.com/v7ec8sr9 . This website also provides links to additional Canada Wiki Topics.
Do you like to read genealogical fiction?
Members of Librarians Serving Genealogists have compiled a list of books in which genealogy or genealogists play a part in the plot” at https://tinyurl.com/3e6atbky . The list includes mysteries, science fiction, historical fiction, for children and young adults, and unclassified. Although the site includes a link to Amazon.com (to learn a description of the publication), it is recommended here to try to obtain a copy of a book at a local library.
