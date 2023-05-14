The Ellis Island Immigration Station opened in 1982—the first federal immigration station in the United States. Funds have recently been allocated to rehabilitate the Main Immigration building. Read New York Almanack’s article about this project at https://tinyurl.com/4p2de63m.
From 1910 to 1940, Angel Island was the site of the U.S. Immigration Station that functioned as the West Coast equivalent of Ellis Island. The Angel Island Foundation preserves California’s history and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Learn more at the Foundation’s website at https://tinyurl.com/8tf82kvy. Be sure to note the links offered at the toolbar across the top: Home / Visit / Education (including curriculum guides) / Discover (Submit your story, Family Research, and Resources).
For example, there are links to information on finding family records in immigrant files at https://tinyurl.com/4dyjxhz8 and links to resources that include books, photos, poetry, film and videos. Foundation members have preserved the hundreds of poems on the barracks walls as well as the many oral histories from those who came through the Station and their descendants.
“When the immigration station closed in 1940 the Army took possession of the station transforming it to a prisoner of war (POW) processing station. This lasted through 1946 with its last year used as a repatriation station for Japanese nationals.”
“By 1936, there were at least seven other immigration stations, including Boston, Ellis Island, Gloucester City, Galveston, Detroit, Seattle, and Honolulu. If you can’t find a family record tied to San Francisco, you may find it connected to another port of entry.”
Tips for finding a maiden name
Often a maiden name can be found in one of the usual sources, such as a marriage certificate, death record, census record, or on a child’s birth or baptismal records. But if that name is still a mystery, Family History Daily has posted “7 Little-used Tricks for Finding That Missing Maiden Name,” at https://tinyurl.com/2p9f9dtt.
Statue of Liberty saved by woman
When France donated the Statue of Liberty to the US it “was widely viewed as no more than a failed, dilapidated lighthouse.” Smithsonian Magazine’s interesting article, at https://tinyurl.com/24f5vkab, tells of Georgina Schuyler’s friendship with Emma Lazarus and her efforts to have a plaque with Lazarus’ sonnet installed on the statue’s pedestal. Schuyler’s was an uphill battle plus the country was suffering from anti-immigration problems as is the case today. Fortunately, her struggle was successful and now millions visit the statue each year—unaware of its near demise.
Biden’s ancestor’s bricks in cathedral president visited
When President Biden gave a speech at a cathedral he visited in Ireland recently, he probably didn’t know that his ancestor had sold 27,000 bricks for that cathedral’s construction. Biden’s great-great-great grandfather made the sale before heading to the US. Read the Daily Mail article at https://tinyurl.com/35xuywuc. Edward Blewitt and his wife Mary and their eight children sailed “together on the SS Excelsior in 1851.”
