Due to popular demand, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation is expanding the American Immigrant Wall of Honor.
“The new wall will enable thousands more to honor their unique immigration history.” Names submitted through Dec. 31, 2023, will be on the inaugural panel of the new Wall of Honor, which is slated to be unveiled in the Summer of 2024.
For more information, view a video, and/or find a name on The Wall visit Celebrate the Immigrant Experience at https://tinyurl.com/5yfxn6hn. For inscription information (including costs) visit https://tinyurl.com/3sfv9x8j. “This permanent tribute to family heritage is home to nearly one million names—each representing an immigrant who had a dream.”
Learn how to photograph gravestones
“There is so much misinformation available on the right way to document a gravestone marker that it is a wonder that any of them are still standing,” according to photo expert Maureen Taylor.
Her “Tips for Photographing Gravestones: Documenting Without Damage,” at https://tinyurl.com/2uebmf78, should be studied by all who use photographs to document a family history.
Note that basic requirements include patience. “You may have to wait several days for the right combination of factors such as light and weather in order to take the best possible images.”
Ed Snyder’s StoneAngels website, at https://tinyurl.com/3wbaj42r, has posted his 11 Tips for Taking Pictures in a Cemetery, which also adds some appropriate advice—including, “Bring a friend.” If a tombstone is especially difficult to read, perhaps the article at https://tinyurl.com/y4nde2hz will help.
DNA analysis could help identify victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
The Tulsa Race Massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921 and “the exact number of casualties…may never be known.”
According to a Smithsonian Magazine article, at https://tinyurl.com/5n84j7ar, “excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in downtown Tulsa have revealed 62 unmarked graves [and] …experts have linked 6 genetic profiles sequenced from exhumed remains to 19 potential surnames in 7 states.”
Read more of this remarkable breakthrough including a list of possible potential surnames at https://tinyurl.com/2sye47sk. Tom Madigan’s Smithsonian Magazine article in 2021 provided details about the Tulsa Riot at https://tinyurl.com/w4jafe5v.
National Archives to host free genealogy series
The National Archives and Records Administration will present its annual Genealogy Series on YouTube in May and June 2023 on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET.
The series of lectures “will teach you how to use federal resources at the National Archives for genealogical research.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/43ut5h3u for more information including dates, and links to lecture descriptions, videos, handouts and participation instructions. All free!
