For more than 30 years the members of the Association of Sultana Descendants and Friends have dreamed of a permanent Sultana Museum.
That dream came true on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 when Judge John Fogleman, of the Sultana Historical Preservation Society, notified the other members of the society that the goal of $6 million had been reached and the groundbreaking ceremony for the permanent Sultana Museum will take place on Nov. 11, 2022, Veterans Day.
“There is still a lot of work to be done before the doors open, perhaps in April 2024 on the 159th Anniversary of the disaster.” Memorial bricks are being sold “to help honor and cherish the memory of all the men, women and children that were on the Sultana or who helped in the rescue efforts on that terrible day so long ago.”
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4wjxndc5. Also visit the Sultana Disaster Museum website at https://tinyurl.com/54dhdjvb and note that the 2023 Sultana Association reunion will be held in Lexington, KY on April 28-29, 2023.
Celebrate family history month
October is Family History Month and genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted ways to focus on your genealogy research this month at https://tinyurl.com/478fecvf.
For example, develop a plan rather than “just blindly start typing search terms into a search engine.” Be sure to click on the links to her other posts. She offers lots of good advice.
FamilySearch introduces new tool
FamilySearch has a new “Compare a Face” tool, which allows you to compare your face to your relatives’ faces, and see whom you most resemble. To try out this new technology, go to https://tinyurl.com/2cceer9e.
German genealogy group adds global search
The German Genealogy Group has added a new feature to its free databases: a global search which can be accessed from the group’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3aaffhj6.
Although this group focuses on German genealogy, its databases encompass all nationalities and “are always free to search.” This global feature enables a search of all databases more easily.
There are many benefits to having a membership in this group. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9c8ssb and learn about them.
As a long-time member, I especially appreciate the informative e-mail Newsletter and the copies of handouts from presentations by speakers at meetings.
A membership in the German Genealogy Group is $15 per year. Send name, mailing address, e-mail address, phone, and check to German Genealogy Group, PO Box 1004, Kings Park, NY 11754.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.