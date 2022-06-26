Certificates honor Illinois veterans
The Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) Military Certificate Project recognizes the sacrifices made by Illinois veterans.
Direct and indirect certificates are available for descendants of veterans of all wars from the Revolutionary War to World War II.
Additional information can be found on the society’s website at https://tinyurl.com/yyay9p69.
The society has a new database where one can search for military ancestors as well as approved Prairie Pioneers at https://tinyurl.com/y93zv9c7. This website also has links to other databases and indices including the ISGS Quarterly 25-year Index (Volumes I – XXV), (which can be accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/6jzepx52).
Anyone planning to submit an application for a Prairie Pioneer Certificate or Patriot Ancestor Certificate should do so NOW. The application fee will be increasing from $20 to $30 beginning July 1.
eBay tips for genealogists
“5 Top Tips for Using eBay for Family History” is a most interesting and informative article that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ywv4vzct. “eBay connects millions of buyers around the world to sellers with a unique selection of items for sale. …You, too, may make some incredible family history finds on eBay.”
Does your family cemetery have a grave guard?
Genealogist and author, Gena Philbert-Ortega, has written an article about “a feature you may find at your ancestor’s gravesite: grave guards, or enclosures, protecting the grave.” Learn more and why they were needed at https://tinyurl.com/bdd5fnts.
1950 census had unique feature
Amy Johnson Crow has posted a most important article online at https://tinyurl.com/34v4tj8d, “An Overlooked Part of the 1950 Census: The Notes.”
A unique feature of the 1950 census was that enumerators were instructed “to make notes of unusual entries or irregular situations.”
Her article cites examples and how to find them and how to associate the notes with the right people. Her article includes a link to the full instructions for the population schedule from the Census Bureau. Readers’ comments also provide some other notes found. What notes have you found for your family in 1950?
Research orphan train children
The New York Genealogical & Biographical Society has posted a helpful, free guide, “Orphan Trains: A Brief History and Research How-to,” at https://tinyurl.com/5n7arbwp. From 1854 to 1929, hundreds of thousands of abandoned and orphaned children were sent from east coast cities to midwestern states. It is estimate that 2 million of their descendants are alive today. This article offers helpful tips and links for researching orphan train children.
