“Your DNA isn’t your own. The government can take it without a warrant.”
Liz Terwilliger has posted this troubling information in a recent post at https://tinyurl.com/mwwhruvx. This column has repeatedly warned readers about DNA testing. This article offers further proof of its dangers. Terwilliger is a founding member of Reform Congress, a national nonpartisan movement for responsible representation. She is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s District 9.
Smithsonian accepting entries for photo contest
Over the past 20 years, Smithsonian Magazine has received over 470,000 photographs from around the world for its photo contests. Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 photo contest. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/5as6ex2n and click on the link to FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions). The minimum age is 18 on closing date, Nov 30, 2022.
Anyone may submit up to 15 photographs in each category for a total of 90 photographs submitted. The grand prize is $2,500.
Learn about World War I draft records and more
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted an article as part of her ongoing “Introduction to Genealogy” series, Learning More about World War I Draft Records, at https://tinyurl.com/52f9e87e . Be sure to click on the links to Part 1 of this series as well as readers’ thoughts on Part 2.
Her “Introduction to Genealogy” series includes more helpful advice. Researching Your Union Civil War Ancestor has some first steps for military research including service records and pension records at https://tinyurl.com/2wnbzkze .
New Irish magazine online
The most recent issue of Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 57, Summer 2022) is now available and free. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3hjvy92e and click “view.” The official magazine for The Irish Family History Center, this colorfully illustrated publication includes a variety of interesting and informative articles as well as an excerpt from a book by David Dobson (who has spent nearly 30 years in researching in libraries and archives in the United Kingdom.) Also read “Hints and Tips for Keeping Secure When Testing Your DNA” written by Maurice Gleeson.
Hatfield-McCoy reunion postponed
It’s been twenty years since the Hatfield and McCoy families signed a peace treaty and have held friendly reunions since then. This year’s reunion, however, will be postponed until May 2023 due to high fuel prices and the economy on the downturn. Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/3hezj8yb. The event is expected to include reenactments, vendors and a carnival.
