“Over 500,000 free genealogy books, family histories, maps, yearbooks, and more are available on the FamilySearch Digital Library” according to Dick Eastman’s recent Online Genealogy Newsletter article, at https://tinyurl.com/5cy6nx5a. Accessing the Digital Library is free and may “lead you to new discoveries.” His article includes a link to the digital library or click on https://tinyurl.com/566pa7tt and follow the instructions.
It should be noted that searching the FamilySearch Digital Library also includes searches in dozens of other libraries including the Allen County Public Library, the BYU Family History Library, and the Midwest Genealogy Center.
Archives of Ontario posts helpful resources
The Archives of Ontario has posted information on its new online tool which “allows for easier searching” at https://tinyurl.com/2cn5e9z8. The website of the new Archives and Information Management System (AIMS) provides links to instructions for using the Archives’ records for tracing a family history as well as lesson plans, research guides, and databases. For example, researchers will find Tracing your ancestry at the Archives of Canada, at https://tinyurl.com/586ctuky, a good place to start, “with a few of the most heavily used” resources listed.
Research Guide 205: Ontario Land Records Index, at https://tinyurl.com/2p98s7ac, is a brief guide which includes how to get online information about the Ontario Land Records Index.
At https://tinyurl.com/4amez37w is the Archives of Ontario Pathfinder that explains how to find wills that were filed with the Court of Probate and Surrogate Courts between 1793 and 1970.
The Pathfinder to Birth Registrations can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/5395hdt6.
The Pathfinder to Death Registrations can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5n83mczk.
Anyone with Canadian ancestors would be wise to take advantage of these resources that are available to researchers.
New York’s Hart Island to become a park
Hart Island is a small island in the Long Island Sound estuary that was once a penal colony. It was purchased by New York City in 1868 to serve as a “Potter’s Field”—a place for burial of indigent or unknown people. The New York Department of Corrections has a Hart Island Project database containing all Hart Island burials since 1977. Earlier records are held by the Municipal Archives.
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4wrfbbmn and https://tinyurl.com/5n99w4x2. “The graves will remain undisturbed. Officials have no plans to turn the nation’s largest public cemetery into recreational space with playgrounds and picnic tables.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.