FamilySearch has announced that its Family History Library in Utah and all local and regional family history centers worldwide will now be known as the FamilySearch Library and FamilySearch centers. FamilySearch is known worldwide for its free FamilySearch website. Lesser known are its more than 5,000 local centers where researchers can receive individual help and access other family resources—all free.
Memorials to Confederates removed—and some kept
The New York Almanac has posted an article about “slavers, racists, traitors and scoundrels” that are still honored with portraits and memorials in the U.S. “Knowing what to do with some of the images poses problems.” Read Alan J. Singer’s observations at https://tinyurl.com/mr4xa9mv.
Mother’s maiden name poor security check
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has warned researchers that providing a mother’s maiden name for security reasons is “dumb.” He personally has provided the maiden name “Fudpucker” to prove his point. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/57jzzcmv.
CyndisList old news still relevant
Cyndi’s List “is the Mega Site of Genealogy Gateway sites with over 300,000 links and growing daily.” Read a 2011 article that is just as relevant today at https://tinyurl.com/4zkf5nn3. Also learn what was new on Jan. 9 at https://tinyurl.com/3nmuvkaz with free family tree templates (at https://tinyurl.com/2p852tpn), kids printable family tree to color (at https://tinyurl.com/3w7ste3z), and free charts, handouts and worksheets (at https://tinyurl.com/2p965yf5.) Be sure to visit the link to this site’s Resources which include articles, websites, blogs, blog posts, and teacher lesson plans—all free. Other links for teachers, at https://tinyurl.com/2uxb7jns, include more teaching resources.
Are you a descendant of Charlemagne?
“If you are of European descent you are probably a descendant of Charlemagne” with links to other royalty. Read Dick Eastman’s article at https://tinyurl.com/24x27ez6.
National Archives posts patent drawings online
The National Archives collection of Utility Patent Drawings, 1837-1911, consists of “patent drawings illustrating proposed inventions of various types of equipment containing mechanical components” and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yth6r7y9. They are from Record Group 241: Records of the Patent and Trademark Office; National Archives Identifier 305888.
This partially digitized series contains 39,807 items, with more than 92,000 digital objects online and ready to view. To search go to https://tinyurl.com/yc59rffa.
Lisa’s 14 best genealogy tips
Lisa Lisson (Are You My Cousin? genealogist) has posted her list of 14 best tips for genealogy researchers at https://tinyurl.com/tna7s4zy . For example, if you are “having trouble finding your ancestor because you are unsure of the surname …try searching for your ancestor without using the surname.” Tip #10, Perform a No Surname Search. (Lisa tells how: “Put in other information you know such as the first name, a spouse’s name, or a child’s name. Include any dates and/or locations you may know.”)
