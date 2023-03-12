Robin Pyatt Bellamy has posted an article that tells of his introduction to Cyndi’s List and how others—especially beginners — can benefit from this website. Read his commentary at https://tinyurl.com/ytxmv56e.
Alona Tester has provided details about the upgrade to Cyndi’s List which include a link to The Cyndi’s List Daily (which I admit is the source of many of the news items mentioned in this column.) Learn “what’s new” in the upgrade at https://tinyurl.com/2p9cbfdk.
For example, a page from Cyndi’s List that provides links to Libraries, Archives & Museums in Missouri can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yyv3xzxb. Here are dozens of links listed including one to The State Historical Society of Missouri’s new “African American Experience Research Guide” (accessible directly at https://tinyurl.com/3em63d8h.) This website states, “The story of the African American experience in Missouri is told through the personal papers of individuals and families as well as the records of black organizations and churches. Civil War pensions shed light on the aftermath of the war, while photographs, letters, scrapbooks, writings, and newspapers provide insight into the daily life of African Americans living in the state.” This guide includes links to articles, collections, biographies, manuscripts, newspapers, photographs, and much more.
New York’s Willard Asylum online
Anyone who’s ancestor was admitted to a state hospital, insane asylum, or other custodial institution would find this book interesting and informative: “The Inmates of Willard 1870 to 1900” available at https://tinyurl.com/bdvuxrst. “Willard and many other former New York State Hospitals still have patient medical records and photographs dating back to 1869…. The following states…put searchable databases on the Internet available to the public: Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, Maryland, Florida.”
FamilySearch posts census guide
The US censuses are principal sources of family information for genealogists. FamilySearch has posted a most helpful reference guide for using censuses for genealogy at https://tinyurl.com/ynupr2ew. Scroll down through this website for other helpful links.
Websites used by professional genealogists
Lisa Lisson (Are You My Cousin genealogist) has posted an article and video telling of five free websites used by professional genealogists—and available to all—at https://tinyurl.com/5n6cudzj. Her web pages are always most informative!
Chicago’s city directories are online
Genealogists use city directories to establish locations where an ancestor lived, learn occupation, and perhaps more. Also, Chicago’s directories “are great substitutes for records lost in the Chicago fire and the 1890 census fire.” Sassy Jane Genealogy’s author, Nancy Loe, has posted “Free Chicago City Directories Online” at https://tinyurl.com/yfyf586u. Her list includes links to subscription-bases resources, but many are free. “Some uncommonly titled directories in the FamilySearch holdings may not show up on a simple search.”
