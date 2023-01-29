As Judy Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) says, “Here we go again.” The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is planning another fee increase for genealogical record services. Read her report on this unjustified proposal and how to voice a complaint at https://tinyurl.com/4bn4brkj. Michigan’s Macomb County Genealogy Group has also posted information on this proposal at https://tinyurl.com/mr2fy8k9. The deadline for public comments is Monday, March 6, 2023. Genealogists need to speak out!
1950 census missed millions of people
It has been estimated that 5.5 million people were missed when the 1950 census was taken. Read details at https://tinyurl.com/kekr5ce3 and also learn 20 reasons why you might have trouble finding a specific individual in those records and 20 tips for census research success.
Questions for family history
Just Me, Victoria has posted a helpful list of 100 questions that could be asked of family members in preparation of compiling a family history. Choose appropriate questions when planning a visit with that special family member and remember to have a tape recorder ready for that special interview. View the list at https://tinyurl.com/yh9za82f and “don’t forget that some of the best questions and stories are the ones that you haven’t prepared for, so be sure to also ask follow-up and clarifying questions.”
Quarantine deaths on Ellis Island 1909-1911
Cathy Horn has created a database of people who died in quarantine in New York Harbor at the hospitals on Hoffman Island and Swinburne Island in Richmond County, NY 1909-1911. “Most of these individuals were new immigrants in route to Ellis Island and, since they were ill with contagious diseases, they were removed from the ships in the outer harbor…and transferred to these 2 hospitals.” Visit her website at https://tinyurl.com/pt3rfepe and search this database. The site also has links to other helpful resources.
What about family secrets?
Paul Chiddicks has posted a relevant article on family secrets and whether or not they should be published or shared. Read his choices as well as readers’ comments at https://tinyurl.com/ys6cyw58.
Images of Ford vehicles online
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported that the Ford Motor Company has unveiled for public viewing photos of classic Ford, Lincoln and Edsel vehicles and vintage sales brochures. His article, at https://tinyurl.com/2s4az4fa, mentions that the Ford website crashed when the images first became available. The 9,000 images are now accessible – and free. You can read more at: https://tinyurl.com/3ytdmmbk.
Illinois death certificate database updated
The Illinois’ Death Certificate searchable database at the Illinois State Archives has been updated to include death certificate entries for 1951-1971. Read Eastman’s post at https://tinyurl.com/ym2d7wwe. To visit the new 1951-1971 Death Index Database at the Illinois State Archives go to https://tinyurl.com/m79hy2sf.
